Best HDR loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Assault Rifle players in Black Ops 6 got a lot of love in season three with the CR-56 and Kilo 141 getting brought back. Fortunately, Sniper Rifle enjoyers weren’t left too far behind with the return of the HDR. Here are the best loadouts for the HDR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get it.
How to unlock the HDR in BO6
You unlock the HDR once you complete page three of the season three battle pass. Alternatively, you must spend 21 battle pass tokens to acquire the weapon if you don’t purchase the pass. It’s a relatively high-value weapon.
Although the HDR is a bit slow and awkward right out of the box, with the right loadout, you can turn this Sniper Rifle into a great option for multiplayer.
Best HDR Loadout in COD BO6
The HDR is a heavy-duty weapon that can one-shot enemies from incredible range. Unfortunately, however, the weapon suffers from a few glaring drawbacks you’ll want to compensate for with your loadout if you want to rock it in multiplayer. The most prominent being its slow ADS (aim-down-sight) speed and heavy recoil, making aiming a bit unstable and unreliable in fast-paced firefights.
The loadout below is your best shot at turning the clunky HDR into a decently fast-paced one-hit-kill Sniper Rifle.
|Slot
|Attachment
|Muzzle
|Suppressor
|Barrel
|CHF Barrel
|Underbarrel
|Ranger Foregrip
|Stock
|Heavy Stock
|Fire Mod
|Rapid Fire
|Magazine
|Extended Mag I
|Rear Grip
|Ergonomic Grip
|Laser
|Strelok Laser
This loadout primarily aims to maximize the HDR’s handling and speed to increase its effectiveness in mid-range and short-range combat.
Best HDR class setup in BO6
Below are some of the best weapons and equipment you can pair with the HDR in Black Ops 6.
|Slot
|Equipment
|Secondary weapon
|GPR 91
|Melee weapon
|Butcher’s Friend
|Tactical
|Smoke Grenade
|Lethal
|Semtex
|Field upgrade
|Acoustic Amp
|Perks
|Veteran, Tracker, Alertness
|Wildcard
|Overkill
The GPR 91 is an excellent Assault Rifle for close-range and mid-range firefights where the HDR struggles. It boasts excellent ADS, high sprinting speeds, and great base handling stats. We recommend boosting the GPR 91’s reliability in close range using attachments that reduce the vertical recoil and increase the magazine size.
The smoke grenade is always an excellent option for Sniper builds looking for security against close-ranged threats. Likewise, the field upgrade Acoustic Amp will help you hear enemy threats from a mile away, while the Veteran, Tracker, and Alertness perks let you quickly locate enemies.
Best HDR loadout for Warzone
Now, let’s move on to the best loadout and perks you can equip to maximise the effectiveness of your HDR in Warzone’s Battle Royale gameplay. Fortunately for fans of the HDR, it’s arguably the best Sniper in Warzone with the right attachments.
|Slot
|Attachment
|Optic
|Blandwell 7x Scope
|Muzzle
|Monolithic Suppressor
|Barrel
|Gain-Twist Barrel
|Underbarrel
|Lightweight Bipod
|Magazine
|Extended Mag I
|Rear Grip
|Quickdraw Grip
|Stock
|Balanced Stock
|Fire Mod
|108mm Overpressured
The name of the game for Snipers in Battle Royales is long-range visibility and peripheral awareness. The Blandwell 7x Scope gives you all the range you need, and combined with the Monolithic Suppressor and Gain-Twist Barrel, which increases your bullet velocity, you won’t have to lose out on the HDR’s awesome long-range firepower.
If all of that wasn’t enough, the Lightweight Bipod reduces your Sniper’s recoil while mounted or prone, helping increase accuracy from various optimal positions and angles on the map. Since it’s the Lightweight version, it also won’t reduce your ADS speed, which is further improved thanks to the Quickdraw Grip.
Finally, we recommend the 108mm Overpressured as your Fire Mod with the HDR. This mod causes your enemies to flinch upon hit, throwing off their aim. As such, the mod will help give you the edge you need to win Sniper deuls across the map in Warzone.
Best Perks
For perks, you can choose whichever suits your playstyle. However, Snipers will benefit the most from the following perks in Warzone:
- Amped: Allows you to switch between your HDR and your secondary weapon faster
- Overkill: Allows you to carry a second primary weapon, such as an assault rifle, with your HDR
- High-Alert: Notifies you when enemies have their sights on you
Published: Apr 8, 2025 03:27 am