Best HDR loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The HDR returns as one of the best picks for your sniper loadouts.

Assault Rifle players in Black Ops 6 got a lot of love in season three with the CR-56 and Kilo 141 getting brought back. Fortunately, Sniper Rifle enjoyers weren’t left too far behind with the return of the HDR. Here are the best loadouts for the HDR in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get it.

How to unlock the HDR in BO6

You unlock the HDR once you complete page three of the season three battle pass. Alternatively, you must spend 21 battle pass tokens to acquire the weapon if you don’t purchase the pass. It’s a relatively high-value weapon.

Although the HDR is a bit slow and awkward right out of the box, with the right loadout, you can turn this Sniper Rifle into a great option for multiplayer.

Best HDR Loadout in COD BO6

The HDR is a heavy-duty weapon that can one-shot enemies from incredible range. Unfortunately, however, the weapon suffers from a few glaring drawbacks you’ll want to compensate for with your loadout if you want to rock it in multiplayer. The most prominent being its slow ADS (aim-down-sight) speed and heavy recoil, making aiming a bit unstable and unreliable in fast-paced firefights.

The loadout below is your best shot at turning the clunky HDR into a decently fast-paced one-hit-kill Sniper Rifle.

Slot Attachment Muzzle Suppressor Barrel CHF Barrel Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip Stock Heavy Stock Fire Mod Rapid Fire Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip Laser Strelok Laser

This loadout primarily aims to maximize the HDR’s handling and speed to increase its effectiveness in mid-range and short-range combat.

Best HDR class setup in BO6

Below are some of the best weapons and equipment you can pair with the HDR in Black Ops 6.

Slot Equipment Secondary weapon GPR 91 Melee weapon Butcher’s Friend Tactical Smoke Grenade Lethal Semtex Field upgrade Acoustic Amp Perks Veteran, Tracker, Alertness Wildcard Overkill

The GPR 91 is an excellent Assault Rifle for close-range and mid-range firefights where the HDR struggles. It boasts excellent ADS, high sprinting speeds, and great base handling stats. We recommend boosting the GPR 91’s reliability in close range using attachments that reduce the vertical recoil and increase the magazine size.

A true master can use the HDR at any range. Image via Activision

The smoke grenade is always an excellent option for Sniper builds looking for security against close-ranged threats. Likewise, the field upgrade Acoustic Amp will help you hear enemy threats from a mile away, while the Veteran, Tracker, and Alertness perks let you quickly locate enemies.

Best HDR loadout for Warzone

Now, let’s move on to the best loadout and perks you can equip to maximise the effectiveness of your HDR in Warzone’s Battle Royale gameplay. Fortunately for fans of the HDR, it’s arguably the best Sniper in Warzone with the right attachments.

Slot Attachment Optic Blandwell 7x Scope Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel Lightweight Bipod Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Balanced Stock Fire Mod 108mm Overpressured

The name of the game for Snipers in Battle Royales is long-range visibility and peripheral awareness. The Blandwell 7x Scope gives you all the range you need, and combined with the Monolithic Suppressor and Gain-Twist Barrel, which increases your bullet velocity, you won’t have to lose out on the HDR’s awesome long-range firepower.

Take them down from any distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If all of that wasn’t enough, the Lightweight Bipod reduces your Sniper’s recoil while mounted or prone, helping increase accuracy from various optimal positions and angles on the map. Since it’s the Lightweight version, it also won’t reduce your ADS speed, which is further improved thanks to the Quickdraw Grip.

Finally, we recommend the 108mm Overpressured as your Fire Mod with the HDR. This mod causes your enemies to flinch upon hit, throwing off their aim. As such, the mod will help give you the edge you need to win Sniper deuls across the map in Warzone.

Best Perks

For perks, you can choose whichever suits your playstyle. However, Snipers will benefit the most from the following perks in Warzone:

Amped : Allows you to switch between your HDR and your secondary weapon faster

: Allows you to switch between your HDR and your secondary weapon faster Overkill : Allows you to carry a second primary weapon, such as an assault rifle, with your HDR

: Allows you to carry a second primary weapon, such as an assault rifle, with your HDR High-Alert: Notifies you when enemies have their sights on you

For more on the new Black Ops 6 and Warzone weapons that came with season three, check out our guides on the best Kilo 141 loadout and CR-56 AMAX loadout. You might also want to read about how to prestige in Black Ops 6.

