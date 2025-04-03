Best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The CR-56 AMAX is one of the most iconic and meta-dominating guns in Warzone’s history. After being absent for a while, it has finally returned with season three. While it might take you a while to unlock the weapon, it is safe to say that the assault rifle will be a massive boost to your armory once you get your hands on it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the CR-56 AMAX, from how to unlock the assault rifle to the best loadout in Call of Duty: BO6 and Warzone.

How to unlock the CR-56 AMAX

The CR-56 AMAX has returned after a very long hiatus. Image via Activision.

The CR-56 AMAX is available as a high-value target (HVT) reward on page six of the season three battle pass in BO6 and Warzone. HVT rewards are the final prizes you claim from each page of the battle pass. However, you must claim all the basic rewards from the respective page before being able to claim the HVT of that specific page.

You need to unlock all the regular rewards on page six before you can claim the returning assault rifle. Additionally, you must unlock several battle pass tiers before you can access the sixth page. This will require you to play the game and progress through the early pages of the battle pass until you can access the sixth one.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Black Ops 6

Optic – Volzhskiy Reflex : Provides a close-range view, allowing you to have a clear line of sight across long stretches and pathways.

– : Provides a close-range view, allowing you to have a clear line of sight across long stretches and pathways. Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor : This muzzle improves the damage range and bullet velocity, allowing for long-range engagements as well.

– : This muzzle improves the damage range and bullet velocity, allowing for long-range engagements as well. Barrel – Reinforced Barrel : Further boosts the damage range and bullet velocity, making the weapon even more effective for long-range kills.

– : Further boosts the damage range and bullet velocity, making the weapon even more effective for long-range kills. Underbarrel – Ranger Foregrip : Enhances the horizontal recoil control to make up for the damage range and bullet velocity boosts. Also boosts the sprinting movement speed when this weapon is equipped.

– : Enhances the horizontal recoil control to make up for the damage range and bullet velocity boosts. Also boosts the sprinting movement speed when this weapon is equipped. Rear Grip – Assault Grip : Reduces the time it takes when transitioning to shoot from a sprint, allowing you to react quicker.

– : Reduces the time it takes when transitioning to shoot from a sprint, allowing you to react quicker. Stock – Balanced Stock : Boosts the normal movement speed when this is equipped. Also enhances strafing, crouching, and ADS movement speeds.

– : Boosts the normal movement speed when this is equipped. Also enhances strafing, crouching, and ADS movement speeds. Magazine – Extended Mag I : Enhances your ammo capacity, allowing you to fire longer rounds as well as not run out of bullets in crucial situations.

– : Enhances your ammo capacity, allowing you to fire longer rounds as well as not run out of bullets in crucial situations. Fire Mods – Rapid Fire: Improves the fire rate notably while providing a minor drop in bullet velocity and damage range.

The CR-56 AMAX features a fairly low firing rate and a slow TTK. The bullet velocity and fire rate boosts provided by the Monolithic Suppressor, Reinforced Barrel, and Rapid Fire make up for the weapon’s shortcomings. The Volzhskiy Reflex optic also allows you to engage in mid to long-range combat with a high fire rate.

The Ranger Foregrip provides some much-needed recoil stability while enhancing the sprint speed. This is combined perfectly with the Assault Grip, reducing the time taken to start shooting from sprinting. On top of that, you get movement speed bonuses of various kinds thanks to the Balanced Stock.

Finally, the Extended Mag I ensures you have a larger supply of ammunition so you don’t have to worry about running out of bullets in the middle of an engagement. These attachments and the weapon’s quick ADS speed and fairly simple spray pattern make the CR-56 AMAX an absolute powerhouse in BO6 and Warzone.

Best CR-56 AMAX Perks, Equipment, and Wildcards in BO6

Perks

Gung-Ho – Reduces the movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Also allows you to reload while you are Tac Sprinting.

– Reduces the movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Also allows you to reload while you are Tac Sprinting. Hunter’s Instinct – Shows the location of a nearby enemy on the minimap every time you get a kill in the game, providing you with knowledge about where more enemies are situated.

– Shows the location of a nearby enemy on the minimap every time you get a kill in the game, providing you with knowledge about where more enemies are situated. Double Time – Massively increases the duration of your Tac Sprint, letting you reposition quickly across longer distances while pairing with the Gung-Ho perk to allow reloads while sprinting.

Specialty

Enforcer – Enhances your movement speed and health regeneration for a short duration whenever you secure an elimination. Enforcer allows you to remain active and prepared for consistent fights while ensuring you can maintain an aggressive style of play.

Wildcard

Gunfighter – Increases the attachment slots on your primary weapon, letting you make the most of the CR-56 AMAX with up to eight attachments for the highest firepower.

Lethal, Tactical, and Melee Equipment

Lethal – Semtex : Semtex, or the sticky grenade, does not bounce off surfaces, but rather latches onto them. This makes it easier for you to manage the accuracy, and with some luck, you might even get it stuck onto an enemy, making for a certain kill.

– : Semtex, or the sticky grenade, does not bounce off surfaces, but rather latches onto them. This makes it easier for you to manage the accuracy, and with some luck, you might even get it stuck onto an enemy, making for a certain kill. Tactical – Concussion : This will slow the movement speed of all enemies struck by the explosion while also disrupting their aim. You can pair this with the high fire rate of the CR-56 AMAX to rush in and take down disrupted enemies.

– : This will slow the movement speed of all enemies struck by the explosion while also disrupting their aim. You can pair this with the high fire rate of the CR-56 AMAX to rush in and take down disrupted enemies. Melee – Knife: It is a quick and reliable choice, ideal for close-range or sneaky takedowns as it provides a single hit elimination.

Field Upgrade

Assault Pack: This allows you to replenish the ammo and equipment of your entire team, giving you fresh rounds to continue with. But enemies can destroy this pack, so make sure to place it somewhere safe.

Take your enemies by surprise with this aggressive loadout for the CR-56 AMAX. Image via Activision.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor : Increases your weapon’s range massively while also allowing you to stay off the radar with silent shots.

– : Increases your weapon’s range massively while also allowing you to stay off the radar with silent shots. Laser – Tac Laser : Enhances your ADS time and lets you get the jump on enemies quickly. Also provides additional stability when in ADS position.

– : Enhances your ADS time and lets you get the jump on enemies quickly. Also provides additional stability when in ADS position. Optic – Volzhskiy Reflex : Provides a close-range view, letting you clear out long passages and hallways while staying in cover.

– : Provides a close-range view, letting you clear out long passages and hallways while staying in cover. Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip : Does not lower the ADS speed of the weapon and also provides additional recoil control.

– : Does not lower the ADS speed of the weapon and also provides additional recoil control. Magazine – Extended Mag II: Prevents you from running out of bullets in the middle of fast-paced encounters.

Best CR-56 AMAX Perks, Equipment, and Wildcards in Warzone

Perks

Ghost – Allows you to stay undetectable by enemy Radar Rings, UAVs, and also Proximity Alarms. Makes it ideal for you to sneak up on enemies and catch them by surprise.

– Allows you to stay undetectable by enemy Radar Rings, UAVs, and also Proximity Alarms. Makes it ideal for you to sneak up on enemies and catch them by surprise. Forward Intel – Enhances the area covered on the minimap. Also shows you directional indicators for all revealed enemies on the map.

– Enhances the area covered on the minimap. Also shows you directional indicators for all revealed enemies on the map. Cold-Blooded – This perk will let you pass undetected through AI targeting as well as thermal optics. It also makes you immune to the Spy Cam.

Wildcard

Overkill/Bandolier – Either of these wildcard perks works well with the CR-56 in Warzone, as one allows you to carry two primary weapons, whereas the other provides you with more ammo on the battlefield, respectively.

Equipment

Lethal – Semtex : As already mentioned, the sticky grenade does not bounce off surfaces. It rather latches onto them, making it easier to manage the accuracy. Combine that with some luck, and you might even get it stuck onto an enemy, making for a certain kill.

– : As already mentioned, the sticky grenade does not bounce off surfaces. It rather latches onto them, making it easier to manage the accuracy. Combine that with some luck, and you might even get it stuck onto an enemy, making for a certain kill. Tactical – Stim Shot: This equipment allows you to instantly heal yourself while also replenishing your stamina for Tac Sprint. Additionally, you can shoot without ADS using your free hand even when you have the Stim Shot equipped.

Best Secondary Weapon for the CR-56 AMAX Loadout

The Gunfighter wildcard prevents you from using a primary weapon of any kind in your secondary slot. For this reason, you will need to equip pistols or handguns such as the Stryder .22 or the GS45. Both of these handguns are very strong choices as a secondary weapon for this CR-56 AMAX loadout in BO6.

However, you can choose to equip another primary weapon with the Overkill wildcard in Warzone. You can choose from any weapon that suits your playstyle, be it a fast-shooting submachine gun or a long-range sniper rifle.

For more about weapons, don’t forget to check out our detailed guide on all the weapons in BO6 to explore other choices that will fit with your style of play.

