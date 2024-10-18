All weapons in Black Ops 6 – All guns, melee weapons, and launchers in BO6
Level them up and dominate the opposition online.
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Oct 18, 2024 12:14 pm
A Call of Duty game is remembered by several things: its maps, its campaign, its third co-op mode, and most importantly, its weapons that can be used in all of them.
Black Ops 6 has a mixture of modern day and 1990s-era weapons, which makes sense because the game is set during the Gulf War period. New weapons will be added over subsequent seasonal drops, but even at launch, there’s a decent variety of guns to choose from.
So much of the CoD journey is memorable from the first few weeks and months after launch, leveling up new guns and finding out what works, what doesn’t, and what you want to use in Ranked Play, Zombies, or Warzone. That’s where the fun really begins.
Here’s a list of weapons in Black Ops 6 so far, as the list will grow exponentially over time.
All weapons in Black Ops 6
Below you can find the full list of weapons available in Black Ops 6. This list will evolve over time, but these are all the guns currently available to be used in multiplayer and Zombies.
A lot of these weapons are familiar, and some return from past entries in the series but with different names altogether, according to the leaks. There should be a good mix of new weapons, old favorites, and reimagined guns from throughout the franchise, especially recent Black Ops games like Black Ops Cold War.
Assault rifles
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
XM4
Unlocked immediately
Full-auto assault rifle. A well-rounded weapon with average accuracy, mobility, and power among its counterparts.
AK-74
Level 10
Full-auto assault rifle. Imposing firepower with high damage at mid-to-long range balanced by a slower rate of fire and heavier recoil.
AMES 85
Level 19
Full-auto assault rifle. Impressive accuracy and a suitable rate of fire make this an excellent weapon for mid to long range engagements.
GPR 91
Level 28
Full-auto assault rifle. What this rifle lacks in raw power, it makes up for in spades with best-in-class handling and a decent rate of fire.
Model L
Level 40
Full-auto assault rifle. Slow-firing and controllable with respectable damage, the Model L shines in calculated engagements at mid-range.
Goblin Mk2
Level 46
Semi-auto assault rifle. The Goblin Mk2 excels at short to mid ranges where its operator can take full advantage of its handling and impressive rate of fire.
AS VAL
Level 55
Full-auto assault rifle. Leads the way in stealth while remaining suitable for urban combat through its integrated suppressor and improved mobility.
Submachine guns
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
C9
Unlocked immediately
Full-auto submachine gun.The C9 is a well-balanced weapon that performs reliably in all close to mid-range situations.
KSV
Level 7
Full-auto submachine gun. Fast to aim with manageable recoil and good damage. Perfect for a dexterous operator seeking broad proficiency.
TANTO .22
Level 16
Full-auto submachine gun. Slow-firing, but hard-hitting, the Tanto .22 is an easy-to-handle SMG with impressive mid-range performance.
PP-919
Level 37
Full-auto submachine gun. The PP-919 has the highest ammo counts in class, at the cost of some mobility and fire rate.
Jackal PDW
Level 43
Full-auto submachine gun. Great mobility and handling make this an easy choice for operators who aggressively seek CQB engagements.
Kompakt 92
Level 49
Full-auto submachine gun. Chambered in 9mm with the fastest fire rate in class, the Kompakt 92 excels in close-range encounters.
Light machine guns
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
PS-21
Unlocked immediately
Full-auto light machine gun. Deceptively lightweight and easy to aim with high damage. Rewards vigilance and careful recoil control.
XMG
Level 13
Full-auto light machine gun. Belt-fed with best-in-class ammo capacity, the XMG has a slower fire rate, but powerful sustained fire accuracy.
GPMG-7
Level 52
Full-auto light machine gun. Unparalleled ability to quickly neutralize threats thanks to a blistering fire rate and suitable long-range damage.
Marksman rifles
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
SWAT 5.56
Unlocked immediately
Three-round burst DMR. The Swat 5.56 pairs strong stopping power with a fast burst cooldown for excellence at medium ranges.
Tsarkov 7.62
Level 22
Semi-auto DMR. The Tsarkov 7.62 sacrifices only some power in exchange for excellent handling, making it lethal in the hands of an accurate and mobile Operator.
AEK-973
Level 4
Three-round burst DMR. Great stability and a fast rate of fire within each burst allows the AEK-973 to land multiple shots on target even at long ranges.
DM-10
Level 43
Semi-auto DMR. Best in class stability and power make this the ideal marksman weapon for mid to long range engagements.
Shotguns
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
Marine SP
Unlocked immediately
Pump-action shotgun. Powerful and versatile with a short cycling time that allows for rapid target acquisition. Hand loaded with one-shot kill potential in close quarters.
ASG-89
Level 31
Semi-automatic shotgun. Capable of taking down multiple targets in quick succession thanks to its decent magazine size and solid rate of fire.
Sniper rifles
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
LW3A1 Frostline
Unlocked immediately
Bolt-action sniper rifle. The LW3A1 Frostline has decent rate of fire and handling speeds, but substantial recoil. One shot kill to the head, upper chest, and upper arms.
SVD
Level 25
Semi-auto sniper rifle. Gas-operated Soviet sniper with modest vertical kick. Capable of landing precise follow-up shots. One skill kill to the head.
LR 7.62
Level 49
Bolt-action sniper rifle. The LR 7.62 delivers high damage with minimal recoil and slower handling. One shot kill to the head, chest, and arms.
Pistols
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
9mm PM
Unlocked immediately
Semi-auto pistol. With a decent rate of fire and standard handling, the 9mm PM is a masterclass in reliability and the easy choice for all close-quarter engagements.
Grekhova
Level 13
Full-auto pistol. Surprising accuracy combined with a fast rate of fire offsets the lower damage and smaller effective range of the Grekhova.
GS45
Level 28
Semi-auto pistol. The GS45’s .45 Auto rounds make this sidearm unmatched in close range stopping power.
Stryder .22
Level 40
Semi-auto pistol. The Stryder .22 excels at finishing off damaged opponents in the heat of combat thanks to its fast semi-automatic rate of fire and best in class handling.
Launchers
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
CIGMA 28
Unlocked immediately
Lock-on capable launcher. Can lock onto enemy Scorestreaks and vehicles. Fires a high-explosive 110-mm warhead for massive damage.
HE-1
Level 19
Free-fire rocket launcher. Fires a high-explosive 110-mm warhead for massive damage.
Melee
Weapon
Unlock requirement
Description
Knife
Unlocked immediately
One hit kill. Military-issue tactical knife well-suited for CQC scenarios where stealth, speed, and lethality are required.
Baseball Bat
Level 52
Two-hit kill. The aluminum bat is light enough for quick swings and heavy enough to inflict serious, blunt trauma on victims.
Again, this is just the beginning. This list of weapons are just the guns available at launch. Beyond that, weapons will come with each season of BO6, so the full arsenal will grow exponentially throughout 2025.
This article will be updated with more information, and official information, whenever it becomes available or when new guns are added to the game.
