How to unlock Grau Conversion Kit in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season three lets you wield the legendary Grau 5.56, but you’ll need to unlock the Grau Conversion Kit for the SWAT 5.56.

The Grau was originally introduced in Modern Warfare (2019) season two, and it became one of the most dominant assault rifles in Warzone history. Now, with the return of Verdansk, you have the chance to relive its glory days. So, here’s how to unlock Grau Conversion Kit in BO6.

How to unlock Grau Conversion Kit in BO6

This conversion kit transforms the SWAT 5.56 marksman rifle into a “fully automatic weapon with lower damage and range but improved accuracy, mobility, and handling,” according to the CoD season three blog post. It provides the weapon with a new barrel, improving recoil control and movement speed, while unlocking a 50-round full-auto extended magazine attachment. However, these benefits come at the cost of lower damage range and reduced gun kick control.

Start your battle pass grind so you don’t miss out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion is a standard reward on page five of the BO6 and Warzone season three battle pass. Fortunately, it’s part of the free track, so you won’t need to purchase a premium pass to obtain it.

Once you reach page five, you’ll need to spend a battle pass token to unlock the conversion kit. To speed up your progress, we recommend using double battle pass XP tokens.

If you miss out on the conversion kit during the season, there’s a chance it will become available through the Armory system. If that happens, you’ll need to complete an Armory Challenge, which requires earning a set amount of XP through gameplay.

How to equip the Grau Conversion Kit

From a sniper to a bullet chomper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve unlocked the Grau Conversion Kit, follow these steps to equip it:

Go to the Weapons tab from the main menu. Select Loadouts and either create a new one or edit an existing loadout. In the Primary Weapon section, navigate to Marksman Rifles and select SWAT 5.56. Enter the Gunsmith and select the Fire Mods attachment category. Choose SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion to equip the kit.

While the conversion kit is equipped, it’s a good idea to use the full-auto extended mag that it unlocks. You can then complete this SWAT 5.56 build with the Monolithic Suppressor (muzzle), Vertical Foregrip (underbarrel), and Kepler Microflex (optic) to maximize its effectiveness. If you’re using the Gunfighter Wildcard, add the Ergonomic Grip (rear grip) and Infiltrator Stock (stock) to improve your mobility and handling stats.

