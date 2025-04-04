When does Ranked return to Warzone?

Warzone season three is live now, and there are a lot of new features and content to experience, including the much-awaited return of Verdansk. But the Ranked Playlist is offline for now, meaning you are stuck with the classic battle royale, Plunder, or one of the other unranked playlists. Thankfully, the Ranked Playlist won’t be gone for very long.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of ranked in Warzone season three.

When is Ranked coming to Warzone season 3?

The Ranked Playlist is returning soon to the game. Image via Activision.

The Ranked Playlist is set to return to CoD: Warzone when the mid-season update for season three reloaded is released. The official blog post from Activision has also confirmed that this will reset everyone’s rank to Bronze before the season four update. Activision has revealed that the standard soft reset will follow the reason for this hard reset on ranks in the next season.

The season three reloaded update is expected to be released sometime in early May. So, it is safe to say that the Ranked Playlist will stay offline for April. However, there are in-game events and a new battle pass for you to experience until the grind again begins in ranked matches.

What else is coming with Warzone season 3?

Although there has been no official word from Activision regarding the contents of season three reloaded, we already know a few of them. Apart from the return of the Ranked Playlist, season three reloaded will also feature a new SMG, the Ladra. It has also been confirmed that there will be a new in-game event featuring new rewards to unlock.

On top of that, there will also be new limited-time game modes such as High Trip and others to spice up the in-game experience in the middle of the season. It is expected that Activision will be revealing more details about the mid-season update as we get closer to May. Until then, there’s plenty of new content in Warzone season three to experience.

