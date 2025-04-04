All Warzone safe locations and Return to Verdansk rewards

Verdansk is finally here, and to celebrate the long-awaited return of the beloved map, Call of Duty: Warzone is holding a limited-time event, Return to Verdansk. This event challenges players to explore the map and find hidden safes scattered across key locations.
We’ve compiled all the Warzone safe locations to help you collect all the event rewards, including the iconic Kali Sticks melee weapon and a special operator skin.
Warzone safe locations for the Return to Verdansk event
Call of Duty season three’s Return to Verdansk event, which runs from April 3 to 15, tasks players to locate and open hidden safes across the map’s 12 distinct zones. Each safe contains valuable loot, such as weapons, cash, or gear, and grants an event reward upon opening.
Here’s a list of possible Warzone safe locations by zone:
Train Station
- On the bridge atop the train building
- Next to one of the container vans
Quarry
- At the top of the central tower
- Along the wall of the main building
Storage Town
- Along the walls of various buildings
Military Base
- Beside the large stone in the middle of the open area
- Near a destroyed vehicle by the helicopter pad
- At the entrance to the shooting range
- Close to the tents on the outer edge
Hills
- Near the monument sign
- By the stairs at the parking lot
- Across from the buy station, close to the burning helicopter
Prison
- On the roof of the circular building
- Ground level, near the water tank
Port
- Just outside the vacant warehouse
- On the rooftop of the tall building
- Hidden between container vans
Hospital
- On the roof of the main hospital building, near the signage
- In the parking lot area
Downtown
- In the SKN building’s parking lot or on the rooftop
- Outside one of the tall buildings
Stadium
- Scattered around the exterior of the stadium
Superstore
- Near the front entrance
- On the rooftop
- Along the top-left wall of the building
Dam
- On the walkway at the top of the dam
- At the far end of the bridge
- On the road below the dam structure
Each zone has multiple safes, and they are always located outdoors. Listen carefully for a distinct audio cue that signals you’re nearby a safe.
Safes can only be opened once per match, and explode upon opening, making noise and potentially alerting nearby enemies. It’s highly recommended completing this challenge in Plunder mode. Most players there are focused on the event too, and since you can respawn, you’ll get more chances to find safes in just a few matches.
To speed up your progress, use a helicopter or any fast vehicle to move swiftly between zones. If possible, play with a squad.
Return to Verdansk rewards
The event features a total of 14 rewards (more if you include the set of instant rewards), including the Kali Sticks as its mastery reward and the Trail Blazer operator skin for Caine as a special reward. You can earn the 12 standard rewards by opening a safe in a zone.
You’ll unlock the Kali Sticks upon completing the 12 standard rewards, while the Trail Blazer skin is randomly dropped from safes, so keep opening them even after completing the standard list. It may take a few extra matches to get lucky.
Here are all the standard rewards and the locations tied to them:
- “Let’s Plan Something!” loading screen – Dam
- “Jarvdinsk Spomenik” emblem – Military Base
- “Lumberjack Legends” calling card – Quarry
- “Deathly Chill Return” weapon decal – Storage Town
- “With Fries, Please” weapon charm – Superstore
- “Breaking News” calling card – Stadium
- “The Back Adjustment” finishing move – Train Station
- “Love 4 Tha Game” spray – Hospital
- “Cheering the Squad” emote – Downtown
- 45-minute double XP token – Hills
- “Shipping to Verdansk” sticker – Port
- “Wheel of Glory” calling card – Prison
Get ready to hit explore the improved Verdansk, open those safes, and walk away with exclusive items.
Published: Apr 4, 2025 01:31 am