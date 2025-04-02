How to unlock the Ladra SMG in Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 3

Warzone season three is set to bring back several classic weapons to celebrate the return of Verdansk to the game. The update will feature six returning/new weapons, including some fan favorites like CR-56 AMAX and Kilo 141, the latter of which will be free from the beginning of season three.

One such new weapon is an SMG known as the Ladra, which features a notable resemblance to the MPL SMG found at specific locations in the OG Black Ops. However, the Ladra will not be available from the beginning of season three, and you will have to wait for a while before getting your hands on the SMG.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ladra in season three of Warzone and BO6.

How to unlock the Ladra in BO6 and Warzone

The Black Ops Tribute event will be the first event in BO6. Image via Activision

Activision has confirmed that the Ladra will be a reward for a mid-season event. This means that we will have to wait until the release of season three Reloaded for more information about the mid-season event. Although Activision has not confirmed a release date for season three Reloaded, it could be released sometime in early May.

Based on the fact that the season three event for BO6, Black Ops Tribute, is set to end on May 1, the reloaded update could be released after that. Whether the Ladra will be available from BO6 or Warzone exclusive events, or a shared event remains unknown.

We will have to wait for further announcements from Activision to know more about the release of the SMG in BO6 and Warzone. According to the official blog post, the Ladra is a fully automatic submachine gun with an extremely high rate of fire and excellent range, accompanied by low recoil. However, the gun features low base damage, which it tries to make up for with rapid headshots.

Until more information about season three reloaded is announced, we will have to wait and make the most of the upcoming rewards and content available in season three. This also seems to be a crucial moment for the future of Warzone and CoD, based on how this season performs with the return of a beloved map, Verdansk.

