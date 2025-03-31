How to unlock CR-56 AMAX in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The CR-56 AMAX, one of the most iconic and dominant guns in Warzone history, is making its highly anticipated return in Call of Duty season three.

Recommended Videos

If you were a fan of this legendary assault rifle that dominated the meta before, here’s how to unlock it in the latest Black Ops 6 and Warzone season.

How to unlock CR-56 AMAX in BO6 and Warzone season 3

The CR-56 AMAX is available with the launch of BO6 season three on April 2 at 11am CT. This weapon joins other returning Call of Duty fan-favorites, including the Kilo 141 AR, HDR sniper rifle, and Kali Sticks melee, in time for the return of the classic map Verdansk as part of Warzone‘s fifth anniversary.

This hard-hitting AR was a staple in past Warzone seasons due to its massive damage output and impressive versatility. Now in BO6, the CR-56 AMAX boasts “high-damage hits with a fast fire rate and good handling” that can enable you to eliminate enemies in just “three to four shots” at medium range, based on Activision’s description. Given its remarkable stats, it is expected to be a top-tier weapon in the season three meta.

Mow down the opposition with this classic rifle. Image via Activision

The primary way to unlock the CR-56 AMAX is through the BO6 and Warzone season three battle pass. It’s featured as the high-value target (HVT) reward on page six. HVT rewards in BO6 are the final items available on a specific page. You must first obtain all the standard rewards on that page to unlock them.

Before you can access page six of the battle pass, you need to progress through the battle pass tiers by earning XP and unlocking items on the preceding pages. However, you can jump to page six upon completing a certain number of tiers, so be sure to check your battle pass progress from time to time.

Once you have claimed the standard rewards on page six, the CR-56 AMAX becomes accessible and you can obtain it by spending a battle pass token. If you complete the entire battle pass, you’ll get a unique blueprint for the assault rifle, an exclusive operator skin, and other items.

Those who want instant access to the CR-56 AMAX can also unlock it by purchasing the Digital Dreamin’ tracer pack. This store bundle coming in season three highlights the “Game Over” Ultra Mastercraft blueprint for the assault rifle. However, obtaining the weapon through this method does not give access to all attachments immediately—you’ll still need to level it up to access other attachments that may be more suitable to the meta or your playstyle.

The CR-56 AMAX is projected to be one the top-tier ARs in both BO6 and Warzone, rivaling the Krig C and Cypher 091. To get the most out of it, we recommend using double weapon XP tokens to level it up quickly, unlock all its attachments, and create a powerful build.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy