Best Kilo 141 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Dominate the battlefield with this Kilo 141 loadout for BO6 and Warzone.

The Kilo 141 is back in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and if you’re looking for the best attachments and perks for the fan-favorite weapon, we’ll help you out.

Added as a part of the Call of Duty season three update, the Kilo 141 is one of three returning weapons from the original Warzone and has the community buzzing with excitement.

How to unlock Kilo 141 in BO6

You can unlock the Kilo 141 assault rifle by opening the CoD client, installing or updating Warzone, and opening it. You only need to open it once, and you’ll have the gun unlocked and ready for use in BO6 multiplayer and Warzone.

Best Kilo 141 loadout in BO6

The Kilo 141 is back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kilo 141 is a powerful assault rifle with low recoil, good handling, and fast fire rate, and does extremely well in medium to long-range engagements. It gives you decent mobility, and its hipfire ability does the job at close quarters, but not as well as an SMG would do.

Best Kilo 141 build in BO6

Slot Attachment Muzzle Suppressor Barrel Long Barrel Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip Stock Balanced Stock Fire Mod Recoil Springs Magazine Extended Mag I Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Laser Strelok Laser

The muzzle attachment we’ve picked is the regular Suppressor, as it allows you to eliminate an enemy at any range without getting pinged on the mini-map. Like with many other weapons in BO6, damage range is among the most important aspects of the Kilo 141, and the Long Barrel assists it in making every long-range shot as deadly as possible.

Next are the Ranger Foregrip and Recoil Springs, which help mitigate horizontal and vertical recoil while increasing the gun’s overall recoil stabilization. The Balanced Stock is a bonus, increasing your mobility.

Finally, the Extended Mag I gives you a 50-round magazine, while the Quickdraw Grip enhances ADS speed, respectively.

For the eighth attachment, you can either choose to run a clean optic like the Kepler Microflex, or the Strelok Laser for hipfire to ADS accuracy. However, equipping the laser makes you visible to anyone staring down the gun’s barrel.

Best Kilo 141 class setup in BO6

Try it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the equipment for this Kilo 141 build:

Slot Equipment Secondary weapon Sirin 9MM Melee weapon Personal preferance Tactical Stim Shot Lethal Semtex or Frag Grenade. Molotovs can also be used for smaller maps in Hardpoint or Domination Field Upgrade Assault Pack Perks Flak Jacket, Shadow, Quartermaster (Strategist Combat Specialty) Wildcard Gunfighter

Best Kilo 141 loadout and perks for Warzone

We’ve talked about multiplayer, but what about Warzone? Here’s an eight-attachment Kilo 141 build for battle royale:

Slot Attachment Optic Willis 3X Muzzle Monolithic Suppressor Barrel Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag II Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip Stock Infiltrator Stock Fire Mod 5.56 Nato Overpressured

This build gives you a clean optic granting impressive damage range, recoil control, bullet velocity, movement speed, ADS speed, bullet penetration, and a large 60-round magazine.

The best perks for this Kilo 141 Warzone build fall under the Recon Combat Speciality:

Ghost to keep you off the map for the most part.

to keep you off the map for the most part. Forward Intel for a more efficient minimap and intel on nearby enemies.

for a more efficient minimap and intel on nearby enemies. Cold-Blooded to protect yourself against thermal sight users.

The Recon Combat Specialty enables you to see enemies through walls for a few seconds after you respawn. You can use this intel to stay safe or push aggressively. As for the equipment, Stims and a Semtex would do.

