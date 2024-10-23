Black Ops 6 Prestige mode explained – All Prestige icons, rewards, and more

Rejoice, Call of Duty gamers. Classic Prestige is back in Black Ops 6, so the time to grind has never been more real than it is now.

After timegating Prestige levels behind seasons in the past few CoD titles, classic Prestige is back to let you grind as much or as little as you like. For newer players or the uninitiated, this also means losing a lot of what you had unlocked, including your favorite guns and more, if you decide to Prestige.

Prestige mode is “not for the faint of heart,” as CoD has always said, and it rings true in BO6. Say goodbye to all of your favorite perks, streaks, and more, and get ready to unlock them again if you dare to Prestige in BO6.

Here’s everything there is know about Prestige mode in Black Ops 6.

How do you Prestige in Black Ops 6?

Prepare to grind all over again. Image via Activision

You can enter Prestige mode once you finish level 55 in Black Ops 6 for both multiplayer and Zombies. A few of the previous games’ seasonal Prestige variant where you were limited in how many levels you could obtain per season is no longer in CoD for BO6.

Once you reach level 55, you can choose to enter Prestige mode. This means that you will reset a ton of your progress, and begin all over again to rank up from levels one through 55 once more. There are 10 Prestige ranks in BO6, along with 1,000 Prestige Master levels to grind through once you finish Prestige 10.

When you enter Prestige mode, you will:

Reset to level one.

Everything you unlocked previously will be locked, including weapons, perks, and more.

Loadouts will also be reset.

Several things will not reset, however, including:

Weapon progression and unlocks (camos, reticles, etc).

Saved weapon builds.

Challenge progression and unlocks.

Battle pass and bought store content.

Operators and emotes you’ve unlocked.

Blueprints you own.

What do you get for Prestige in Black Ops 6?

Just a taste of what awaits in Prestige. Image via Activision

In each Prestige in Black Ops 6, you will earn a new, unique reward every 10 levels up to level 50, along with two instant rewards each time you Prestige, including one Permanent Unlock that will allow you to unlock one item per Prestige so you never have to unlock it again.

For example, Prestige One instant unlocks include the Nacht Raider skin for Weaver and one Permanent Unlock. Level-up rewards for levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 include items like calling cards, emblems, blueprints, weapon charms, and more cosmetics.

This means that each time you Prestige, there will be around six or seven new items to unlock as you level up, along with unlocking all of your previous items from levels one to 55 you haven’t unlocked permanently yet.

All Prestige icons in Black Ops 6

In all their glory. Image via Activision

All of the Prestige icons in Black Ops 6 are a tribute to previous games in the Black Ops series, such as Prestige One’s icon paying tribute to the original Zombies mode in Call of Duty: World at War way back in 2008, which started the Black Ops formula.

To view all of the Prestige icons in Black Ops 6, check out the gallery below by swiping through all 11 icons:

Prestige 1: World at War Zombies. Image via Activision Prestige 2: World at War. mage via Activision Prestige 3: Black Ops 1. Image via Activision Prestige 4: OG Nuketown in Black Ops 1. Image via Activision Prestige 5: Black Ops 2. Image via Activision Prestige 6: Black Ops 2 Zombies map Tranzit. Image via Activision Prestige 7: Black Ops 3 Specialist Reaper. Image via Activision Prestige 8: Black Ops 4. Image via Activision Prestige 9: Blackout BR mode. Image via Activision Prestige 10: Black Ops Cold War. Image via Activision Prestige Master. Image via Activision

