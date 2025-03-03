BO6 season 3, Verdansk’s return to Warzone delayed by 2 weeks

Call of Duty gamers looking to jump back into Warzone’s classic Verdansk map in a couple of weeks will have to wait just a bit longer, unfortunately.

Recommended Videos

The official CoD Twitter/X account delivered the disappointing news that season three of Black Ops 6 will now begin on April 3, and not the original assumed start date of March 20, as in-game countdown timers have alluded to in season two.

Hold on, we’re going home. Image via Activision

“Season three is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we’re taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3,” Activision announced today. “More to come following Call of Duty: Warzone’s fifth anniversary next week.”

March 10 week marks the fifth birthday of Warzone, which launched back in 2020 on the same date and became a worldwide success as gamers stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic found a new way to group up and spend time with friends. But in recent weeks and months, the nostalgia has been overtaken by rage and disappointment, as hackers have ran rampant in the battle royale game, forcing Activision to postpone season two content in Warzone to instead have developers focus on quality of life improvements ahead of Verdansk’s return.

While both Verdansk and the launch date of season three have not yet been officially confirmed, data miners have been teasing the season as the time for the map to take forefront in the BR once again. Verdansk was the original map in 2020, but has not been seen in the game since being replaced by Caldera later in 2021.

If you’re looking for further evidence of Verdansk coming back other than season three being a “big moment” for the game, Warzone recently upped its base lobby player count to 150 again, better suiting the large map than its previous number of 120.

Many players will be dropping back in. Image via Infinity Ward

Data miners and leakers have said that, alongside Verdansk, classic Warzone weapons like the Grau 5.56 assault rifle and HDR sniper rifle will be coming back, along with fan-favorite features like floating loot and Red Doors that teleport you around the map.

While the wait for season three is now longer, the wait for official news and confirmation is now just over a week away. Sit tight, Warzone fans. We may be so back eventually.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy