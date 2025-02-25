How to unlock the Hunter’s Instinct Perk in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has done a relatively good job at reinventing its cumbersome UI and unlock system over the past few years, but there are still some annoying outliers.

One example in Black Ops 6 is a new item in Season Two Reloaded called “Hunter’s Instinct.” It shows up as locked when in the Perk select screen in your loadout menu, but there’s no indication on where to find it or how to get it.

Thankfully for you, I’ve been dealing with CoD’s weirdness for almost two decades and know exactly how to rectify this situation and get what you want. Hunter’s Instinct is a fun Perk to pub-stomp with, and every player should have it.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get Hunter’s Instinct in BO6.

What is Hunter’s Instinct in BO6?

Always trust your instincts. Image via Activision

Hunter’s Instinct is a Perk in BO6 multiplayer. It’s a Red (Enforcer) perk in Slot Two, and its description is as follows: “Killing an enemy marks the next closest enemy.” Obviously, that’s a pretty strong perk if you’re in multiplayer trying to rack up kills and scorestreaks.

Unfortunately, the Perk is not unlocked by default, and you must take a few extra steps to add it to your loadouts. Here’s exactly what you need to do.

How to get Hunter’s Instinct perk in BO6

Spotted. Image via Activision

Hunter’s Instinct was added as a perk in Season Two Reloaded for BO6, and it can be earned via an Armory Unlock. Here’s how to unlock anything in your armory:

Navigate to Barracks .

. Select Challenges

Select Armory .

. Set Hunter’s Instinct as your currently active Armory Unlock .

. Earn 100,000 XP.

Several other items can be found in the Armory, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles melee weapons like the Katanas, Nunchaku, Bo Staff, and Sai, along with any other items you may have missed out on during previous limited time events, such as the War Machine Scorestreak, High Roller Wildcard, and more.

Once each Armory Unlock is completed, you must re-enter Barracks, select Challenges, Armory, and then set your next unlock to grab via XP gains manually. Unfortunately, it does not automatically select a new item for some reason.

When you have the item you wish to unlock, like Hunter’s Instinct, play anything in BO6 and earn 100,000 XP to unlock it permanently. This can be done in BO6 multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or even Warzone matches. Make sure to put those double XP tokens to good use to get the challenges done with quickly to move on to your next unlock.

