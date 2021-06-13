All Call of Duty season start and end dates

Each Call of Duty season comes bundled with huge content patches. These patches are essential to keep the existing player base engaged with their favorite game while also attracting many returning or new players to the game.

The season system embraced its final form with the release of Modern Warfare and Warzone. It was unclear what would happen to the season count with the release of new CoD games, but Black Ops Cold War answered that question by resetting the season count to one.

CoD fans could play through six seasons before the release of Black Ops Cold War, and the chances are the numbers should more or less be in the same range when it comes to the total season count of 2021.

Here’s the full list of all the Call of Duty seasons with their start and end dates.

The Modern Warfare Era Season Start Date End Date 1 Dec. 3, 2019 Feb. 11, 2020 2 Feb. 11, 2020 April 7, 2020 3 April 7, 2020 June 10, 2020 4 June 10, 2020 Aug. 4, 2020 5 Aug. 5, 2020 Sept. 28, 2020 6 Sept. 29, 2020 Dec. 16, 2020 The Black Ops Cold War Era 1 Dec. 16, 2020 Feb. 25, 2021 2 Feb. 25, 2021 April 21, 2021 3 April 21, 2021

This article will be updated as more CoD seasons are released.