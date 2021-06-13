All Call of Duty season start and end dates

New seasons, new opportunities.

Image via Activision

Each Call of Duty season comes bundled with huge content patches. These patches are essential to keep the existing player base engaged with their favorite game while also attracting many returning or new players to the game.

The season system embraced its final form with the release of Modern Warfare and Warzone. It was unclear what would happen to the season count with the release of new CoD games, but Black Ops Cold War answered that question by resetting the season count to one.

CoD fans could play through six seasons before the release of Black Ops Cold War, and the chances are the numbers should more or less be in the same range when it comes to the total season count of 2021.

Here’s the full list of all the Call of Duty seasons with their start and end dates.

The Modern Warfare Era
SeasonStart DateEnd Date
1Dec. 3, 2019Feb. 11, 2020
2Feb. 11, 2020April 7, 2020
3April 7, 2020June 10, 2020
4June 10, 2020Aug. 4, 2020
5Aug. 5, 2020Sept. 28, 2020
6Sept. 29, 2020Dec. 16, 2020
The Black Ops Cold War Era
1Dec. 16, 2020Feb. 25, 2021
2Feb. 25, 2021April 21, 2021
3April 21, 2021

This article will be updated as more CoD seasons are released.