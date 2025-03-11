New CoD Zombies map on the way as Treyarch starts teasing BO6’s latest undead playground

Black Ops 6’s torrid pacing of new Zombies content is set to continue in season three next month, Treyarch confirmed today.

This afternoon, Treyarch posted a teaser for the upcoming fifth Zombies map in BO6, which is currently unnamed, but will be the third post-launch round-based map added after the game launched in October with Terminus and Liberty Falls.

The new map being teased. Image via Activision

The teaser image posted by Treyarch shows the mansion that was teased at the end of The Tomb after its boss fight, so the locale is not much of a surprise, but the fact that this is the third straight season with a new map is a pleasant one.

Citadelle des Morts launched alongside season one in December, and The Tomb followed up at the end of January in season two, meaning that this will be BO6’s fifth all-new Zombies map in just over five months since the game launched on Oct. 25, 2024. That’s impressive, and a lot more than what CoD fans have been used to in previous recent Zombies installments. With Treyarch given four years to work on BO6 (alongside assisting in other games such as Ranked Play in MW2 and MW3, along with MWZ), the team has definitely used that time wisely in developing a slew of new experiences for CoD’s dedicated Zombies community to enjoy.

Regardless of how BO6’s multiplayer shakes out in the memory of players, Treyarch’s triumphant return to round-based Zombies after several long years since Black Ops Cold War must be commended, in my opinion. The maps come in varying sizes and difficulties, but still bring forth that classic round-based gameplay that fans know and love.

Odds are that there are still several more Zombies maps left to come in BO6, too, with the game likely getting at least two, but probably three more seasons. That means another two maps is probable, which would bring the total to seven new maps throughout the year of content.

Storyline-wise, the Zombies crew secured the Sentinel Artifact in The Tomb and were rescued by Raptor One, and then S.A.M. ordered them to bring it to her within a mansion at Liberty Falls. And that’s exactly where the adventure goes next when the new map arrives.

The next chapter in BO6 Zombies’ story likely begins in season three on April 3, although the map itself may be saved for a midseason update. We’ll know more in the weeks ahead.

