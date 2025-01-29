Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Tomb main Easter Egg guide

Are you ready to enter The Tomb?

Black Ops 6’s new Zombies map in season two features the squad exploring the underground remnants of something very, very evil. The Tomb moves the Zombies story forward where it left off after Citadelle des Morts, as the team looks to follow the trail of an artifact that may hold the secrets to everything.

Here’s our guide on how to complete the main Easter Egg in BO6 Zombies map, The Tomb.

How to complete The Tomb Easter Egg in BO6 Zombies

Image via Activision

Below is a step-by-step guide of how to complete The Tomb’s main Easter Egg quest in BO6 Zombies. Strap in and get ready to wield your Ice Staff like it’s 2013 all over again. Here are the steps:

Let’s get to it.

Are you ready to brave its depths? Image via Activision

Enter the Doorway to Nowhere

Follow the objective marker all the way down to this table here and interact with it to open the doorway to nowhere, which leads you to the beautifully haunting Dark Aether Nexus area. This area and the overworld where you began are the two places where the Easter Egg will take place, and it involves moving back and forth through the portals to do so.

Kill a Shock Mimic and pick up the Monocle

Shocking! Image via Activision

At the start of a subsequent round after you enter the Dark Aether Nexus, a Shock Mimic will spawn. Kill it quickly and it will drop a Monocle item that is necessary to proceed in the quest. Pick it up and get ready to craft the Staff of Ice to help finish the job.

Get your numbers up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head on over to the Tombs section of the map for the next part of the quest, which involves a bull mural on the wall. In Tombs, find the bull mural to orient yourself, and then shoot down all of the purple lanterns you can find on that side of the map until one spawns on the bull mural, lighting up these symbols above.

You must shoot these symbols in numerical order, and we’ve identified the numbers for you in the image above. The symbols are similar to Roman numerals, so I is one, II is two, III is three, and so on.

Once all the symbols are shot properly, a lockdown will begin, spawning a ton of zombies and Special zombies from a purple orb. Clear out all the enemies that spawn from the orb, which will move and repeat the process a few times, and you can pick up the first part of the Staff of Ice from the mural.

Orion lights the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next mural is found within the Neolithic Catacombs, near Deadshot Daiquiri. It’s a picture of a hunter hunting animals, and similar to the Orion star formation in the skies above us all.

To trigger the symbols, destroy all of the purple lanterns once more until one spawns with the hunter mural. Shoot them again in the order illustrated in the image above. The purple orb that spawns enemies will appear here, too, so kill them all and then grab the second part for the Staff of Ice from the mural.

Craft the Staff of Ice

Image via Activision

With both parts for the Staff of Ice in hand, it’s time to go back to the Dark Aether Nexus. Place the parts into the circular part of the ruins area in the middle of the Nexus to begin crafting the Staff. Enemies will begin to spawn, so you need to defend it while it happens.

A few enemies will have a purple glow, and these enemies will be heading towards the Staff of Ice and trying to destroy it, so make sure to kill them first while kiting zombies around the area and killing them as you go.

The Staff of Ice is now yours, but it’s not ready yet. It needs to be upgraded.

Image via Activision

Head back to the overworld and look for those purple lanterns again. You will need to use the Staff of Ice to freeze three of the purple lanterns within about 10 or 15 seconds.

The best route for this is to shoot one that spawns near Deadshot Daiquiri, then run and shoot one in the Ossuary, and finish by shooting the third that spawns in the Subterranean Temple right to your left as you enter the room. When done right, Archibald will say “extinguished the flames, froze the crystals,” letting you know you’re free to move on.

Return to the Dark Aether Nexus and head to the middle of the area, and look up. You will find three rocks floating that have a symbol on them. If you shoot them with the Staff of Ice, they will float downwards to you to let you read an odd symbol on them. Memorize all three of these symbols by screenshotting them, writing them down, or otherwise.

Make sure to shoot the right ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once back in the tomb above, run around until you find that one of the portal doors that has closed and now has symbols all over it. You will need to use the Staff of Ice to shoot the symbols you shot on the rocks in the Nexus. Be sure to get them right, or else you will have to start again.

Once all three symbols are triggered with the staff, the door will open and you can return to the Nexus. Once inside, a purple orb will be found that you need to interact with. Follow the orb as it spawns zombies, killing enemies as it goes so that the orb can absorb its souls. Just keep close to the orb, because if you get too far away, the objective will fail.

Keep following the orb, staying alive and keeping on the orb’s tail, run forward until the orb makes its way around the map as it absorbs souls, and return back to the ruin where the Staff of Ice was crafted. The orb will now be in that circular hole, and you can interact with it to fully upgrade the Staff of Ice.

We’re almost there, but there’s still some work to do.

Connect the Zombies statues

Start here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MrDalekJD

Now it’s time to use the powered up Ice Staff to open up that area towards the artifact. This is done by connecting each Special Zombie statue in the Dark Aether Nexus area to its corresponding one in the overworld at the dig site.

To do this, you will need to use the revive function of the Staff of Ice (left on D-pad, same button you use to switch fire modes on any gun) to pick up a crystal and bring it to the overworld and then back down to the Nexus.

Vermin

The first statue is the Vermin statue, which can be seen in the image up above. The corresponding statue in the overworld can be found in the spawn room at the dig site. Place the crystal in the statue, and a lockdown will begin and spawn a ton of Vermin.

Slay the Vermin to the best of your ability, using the Staff of Ice to clear out large swaths of them within the time limit on the left side of your screen, labeled “Refine Energy.” Once completed, you will be able to pick up the purple crystal from that statue to bring it back down to where you got it from in the Nexus.

As you do this, you’ll see an Amulet Energy meter on the left side of your screen. This meter depletes each time you’re hit by a zombie, and if it’s brought to zero, you will have to start over, so be careful and find an open portal back into the Dark Aether Nexus. Only one portal will be open, so be careful as you try to find it.

Parasite

Up next is the Parasite statue, which is next to the Vermin one. Parasites are the annoying winged bug, so get ready to fight them. Use the revive attack on the statue, pick up the crystal, and bring it to the overworld again into the Shrine of the Hierophants room with the corresponding Parasite statue.

Placing the crystal will begin a lockdown again, and, you guessed it, spawn a bunch of Parasites and zombies. But some Parasites will be glowing purple, and when killed, will drop a purple item you need to pick up and place in the statue in the middle before the “Refine Energy” countdown on the left of the screen completes.

When done, pick up the crystal again and bring it back to the Parasite statue in the Nexus without depleting your Amulet Energy once more. Keep in mind only one of the doors will be open again. Place it in the statue and get ready for more.

Doppelghast

An ugly fella. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next up is the Doppelghast statue, which is the northwest statue in the area. If you’re noticing a pattern, it’s because these steps are all similar, so repeat the Ice Staff revive process to pick up the purple crystal.

This time, you’re headed to the Ossuary area of the map. Place the crystal in the Doppelghast statue in the center of the room, and get ready for a number of Doppelghast to spawn. They’re dispatched quickly with the Staff of Ice’s charged up attack, so kill them before the Refine Energy countdown finishes.

Once they’re all dead, pick up the purple crystal again and keep an eye on your Amulet Energy meter as you maneuver your way to the only open portal to place it back in the Doppelghast statue in the Nexus.

Amalgam

The final statue is next to the Doppelghast statue, an Amalgam statue. Use the revive attack, pick up the crystal, and head back to the Subterranean Temple area, all the way down to the Deep Excavation section of the map.

Place the purple crystal in the statue, and an Amalgam enemy will spawn. Shoot it and damage it as usual, but be aware that it will periodically be immune to damage thanks to sucking the energy from a Heavy Zombie. Kill the Heavy Zombie to damage the Amalgam again and kill it before the Refine Energy meter depletes.

Once dead, it’s time to bring the crystal back into the Nexus one last time, finding the only open portal and keeping your Amulet Energy meter alive. Place the crystal back into the Amalgam statue in the Nexus, and it’s finally time for the boss fight.

Defeat the Sentinel Artifact boss

Get ready for a battle. Image via Activision

To ensure success in the fight against the Sentinel Artifact, make sure you’re as prepared as possible. Upgrade your armor, Pack-a-Punch your weapons to maximum, grab a Mutant Injection or two, and have as many perks as you can afford.

The boss fight isn’t really a boss at all. You need to take down the Sentinel Artifact as it rotates around the room, spinning a red death laser that you must avoid at all costs. Kill zombies and avoid the laser as it rotates, and eventually it will change colors to a purple hue, and it can be damaged.

Use a weapon like an LMG or AR that’s Pack-a-Punched to deal as much damage as possible to the Sentinel Artifact. If you hit the damage threshold you need, the artifact will split into two, and some of its health bar will be taken down. A Max Ammo will spawn, and the next phase of the fight begins.

Let’s get that HP down. Screenshot by DotEsports via MrDalekJD

Phase two is the same as phase one, except with two Sentinel Artifacts now, there will be two lasers to avoid as you kill zombies and play your life. Use the various statues and obstacles around the room to avoid the laser at all costs, because it hurts bad.

Use the Ice Staff and your weapons to take down the zombies until the artifacts will once again glow. At this point, it’s time to damage one of the artifacts again, shooting until you reach a damage threshold that will split the artifact again and make them both glow red. When this happens, focus your fire on the other purple Sentinel Artifact to reach a damage threshold once more, and it will split again and spawn a Max Ammo, meaning there are now four artifacts. Yikes.

You guessed it, up next you need to hide and avoid four lasers as you kill zombies to charge up your Field Upgrade, and wait it out until the Artifacts glow purple again. Head to the middle and focus fire on one of them. But now, once defeated, it will turn red and make all of the other purple artifacts immune. Yikes!

Now the real fun begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MrDalekJD

Once this happens, the red artifact will force a number of Elite Zombies to spawn, like a Doppelghast and Amalgam, along with a Heavy Zombie with a red artifact stuck within its body. Focus on the boss zombies first, and when ready, take out the Heavy Zombie.

When the Heavy Zombie is killed, it will spawn a Sentinel Artifact that you need to shoot and damage to take down the boss’s HP. When the HP goes down, another phase will begin, and an Amalgam and Doppelghast carrying a Sentinel Artifact will spawn, causing all hell to break loose.

Kill the Amalgam first while avoiding the Doppelghast, because once you kill the one carrying the red artifact, it will drop another artifact for you to damage, so try to clear out the area the best you can before doing so.

This fight gets more difficult as time goes on, but thankfully the Max Ammo is there to help. Just keep running around the area, avoiding zombies and using the Staff of Ice’s charged up attack to deal damage to enemies as they pass through its wake.

Once you kill the Doppelghast and damage the artifact, a Shock Mimic holding an artifact will spawn, and you must kill it to again damage the artifact it drops, triggering the final, hectic phase of the fight.

That was tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports via TheGamingRevolution

Basically every Elite Zombie with an artifact you just killed will now spawn, and you will need to stay alive while fighting them all. This is where the Mutant Injection comes in clutch, because you can use it to take down all of the Elites that push you, while saving the one Amalgam with a red artifact for last.

As you may have guessed, once you kill the Amalgam with the red artifact, it will drop an artifact for you to shoot to do damage to the boss, so make sure to be ready to deal as much damage as possible once it’s down.

Once you destroy that final artifact, it will join the others in the middle of the map and project one final artifact against the door in the back of the room. Empty everything you have into that artifact on the door to complete the boss. Beware, however, that if you do not do enough damage to the final artifact on the door in time, it will wipe you and your team and you will die, being forced to restart the entire round all over again.

Now, interact with the artifact in the middle of the room, enjoy the ending cutscene, and prepare for the next zombies adventure in a future season of BO6.

