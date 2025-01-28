How to upgrade the Staff of Ice in The Tomb in BO6 Zombies

The Staff of Ice returns in Black Ops 6 as part of The Tomb map, and it’s a powerful Wonder Weapon that’s also crucial for the progression of the storyline.

Unlocking the Ice Staff is tough enough, but it also must be upgraded for you to find true success in The Tomb. It’s a requirement for finishing the story quest, but it’s also an incredibly powerful weapon capable of clearing out large swaths of Zombies and keeping yourself safe.

Here’s everything to know about upgrading the Staff of Ice to continue the quest in The Tomb in BO6 Zombies.

How to upgrade the Ice Staff in BO6 Zombies The Tomb

It’s a crucial part of the quest. Image via Activision

Once you have the Staff of Ice, it’s time to upgrade it to access the next part of the quest. Check out our guide on how to get the Ice Staff first, but here’s a quick rundown on the steps you need to complete:

Enter the door to nowhere

Kill a Shock Mimic to get the Monocle

Solve the Bull mural puzzle

Solve the Hunter mural puzzle

Craft the Staff of Ice

With the Staff of Ice in your possession, the upgrade process begins. If you use it, you’ll notice quickly that the Wonder Weapon is very weak, only freezing zombies and not really doing any damage. You need to upgrade it and this is done by interacting with those purple lanterns found around the map that you were shooting to gain the Ice Staff in the first place.

In the overworld, you need to shoot three purple lanterns within 10 seconds to get to the next step of the quest. Make sure to sprint around as fast as you can and shoot them with the Ice Staff as soon as you see them. When done correctly, the purple lanterns will freeze and turn blue, and you will hear some dialogue, at which point it’s time to return to the Dark Aether Nexus.

Keep your eyes open for symbols on the floating rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NoahJ456

Back at the Dark Aether Nexus, look above you to find several rocks and meteors floating around. There will be symbols on some of these rocks that you need to shoot with the Ice Staff. But keep in mind which symbols you shoot, because that’s important info. The rocks will float lower to let you get a closer look at the symbol.

Once you shoot three symbols, one of the doors in the Nexus will shut, so head to the corresponding door in the the overworld. That door will also be shut and now display six different symbols, three of which were the ones you just shot on the rocks. This can be done solo or with a party, but whoever is best at memorizing the symbols and having a nickname for them to call them out will have the best chance at success.

Here’s what the symbols on the door look like:

Gotta open this door again. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NoahJ456

When done properly, the door will open and you can take it back into the Dark Aether Nexus where a purple orb will spawn. Wait for a round start for this part, because you will then need to slay a bunch of zombies by the main altar in the middle of the area to charge up the purple orb so you can upgrade the Ice Staff.

Once finished, the screen will flash white and the upgraded Ice Staff is yours. Now what comes next is crucial in the Easter Egg quest for The Tomb.

