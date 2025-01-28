How to complete the Hunter mural in The Tomb in BO6 Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies fans are having a blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies, and its newest map, The Tomb.

The Staff of Ice is a returning, classic Wonder Weapon from Black Ops 2’s map, Origins, and it’s back now in The Tomb. But it’s not gonna be easy to acquire, and I bet you weren’t expecting it to be. Unlocking the Ice Staff requires some zombie slaying and cave mural reading, and we’ve got you covered on how to get it done.

Here’s what you need to do to solve that pesky Hunter mural in The Tomb to continue on in your quest towards the Ice Staff in BO6 Zombies.

The Tomb cave painting guide in BO6 Zombies

Head here when you’re ready to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have entered the “door to nowhere” and found the Dark Aether Nexus, you can begin your quest to grab the Ice Staff Wonder Weapon. After you enter the Nexus, a Shock Mimic will spawn at the start of an ensuing round. Kill the Shock Mimic, and it will drop a Monocle, which you need to proceed with. Pick it up and then head towards the Hunter mural.

The Hunter mural can be found on the map’s southern side (the door to the right when you spawn) on the map marked above. It’s next to Deadshot Daiquiri and a workbench, which depicts a cave drawing of what looks like a man fighting several beasts.

The mission here is to get symbols to light up on the mural, and to do that; you need to hunt down and shoot the purple lanterns that have spawned around that southern/right side of the map. Move throughout the area and take them down as you see them, including one that may spawn in the far eastern room of the map, which is the biggest room in the area.

Get used to shooting these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once all of the lanterns have been taken down, a lantern will appear in the room with the Hunter mural. Don’t shoot it yet. Look at the mural, and some yellow symbols should be lit up on the wall. The symbols are similar to Roman numerals and they count from one to 10.

You need to shoot these symbols in order, from one to 10, to finish this part of the quest. We’ve marked the mural below to show you the order in which the symbols must be shot:

Shoot them in order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The symbols look like I, II, II, IV, V, and so on, which are Roman numerals all the way up to X for 10. When shot in the proper order, a purple ball spawns, summoning multiple Special and Elite Zombies to spawn throughout the area.

The purple ball will rotate around the area, spawning Zombies like Armored Zombies, an Amalgam, a Shock Mimic, and a Doppelghast. You must kill each wave before the next wave begins, so be sure to slay as fast as you can and bring a friend or multiple Pack-a-Punched weapons.

Once all the waves are done, you can retrieve the part for the Ice Staff from the mural itself. Get ready to continue to get your Staff of Ice or finish the Bull mural for the next part.

