How to change your name in BO6 and Warzone

When registering Activision account, many players may have input random letters to hop into the Black Ops 6 multiplayer or Warzone battle royale modes as quickly as possible. However, you might wish to run a different display name now—but how would you go about changing it?

Along with your favorite Operator skins and camos, the name you use in BO6 and Warzone is crucial to your character’s look and your identity in the game. If given a little thought, it can separate you from the many profiles with numbers, symbols, or any generic words and phrases. Many enjoy running sweaty names to instill fear in the lobby before a match even begins, while others (including me) like to run a funny name in CoD to get a good laugh out of the downed opponents.

Your Activision ID consists of your display name followed by a random number after the hashtag. Here, the first half of your ID acts as your display name. If you want to change it, here’s all the information you need.

How to change display name in BO6 and Warzone

Limited changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change your name in Black Ops 6 as well as Warzone using the in-game settings for the Call of Duty application, or by logging into your Activision account on the official website. While changing your display name using settings is quick and easy, as it’s the same for both game modes, the feature is limited.

You’ll need a rename token every time you decide to change your name using this method. When you make your account and start playing the game, you get two tokens, which means you get two free passes to change your name. You can earn one token every six months.

How to change name in BO6 and Warzone using the in-game settings

To change your Activision ID in the client:

Open the CoD settings menu .

. Select Account & Network

Click on Activision Account .

. Tap on the Change Display Name button. The screen that follows will show your remaining tokens.

button. The screen that follows will show your remaining tokens. Input your desired display name and confirm, then restart your game.

How to change your BO6 and Warzone name using the Activision website

However, if you don’t want to wait that long and are thinking about constantly switching names, there’s a second method to change your username. You can edit your Activision ID on the company’s website, which lets you change your username up to 20 times. To do this:

Head to Activision’s official website.

Log in to your Activision account.

Click on the blue Profile icon on the top left of your screen.

on the top left of your screen. Head to the Basic Info section and click on the Edit option for your Activision ID.

section and click on the option for your Activision ID. Verify your account by typing in the code sent to your registered email.

by typing in the code sent to your registered email. Input your desired username, and log out of your account.

Use this method wisely, along with the six-month waiting period for a new rename token, and you’ll effectively never run out of opportunities to change your name.

Considering you can change your name in Black Ops 6 and Warzone several times using the website, it’s best to use the second method, which only takes about a minute and comes with significantly fewer restrictions than its alterrnative.

