Warzone season 2 early patch notes: New Perks, new weapons, anti-cheat update, and more

Warzone‘s season two update doesn’t have as much content as usual in Call of Duty, unfortunately, but Raven Software says it’s better for the game.

Raven says it will “prioritize focus on gameplay tuning, adding more quality of life improvements, and addressing ongoing bugs” in lieu of exciting gameplay content, which means that it’s a season of fixing, rather than adding.

Furthermore, the improvements that Raven wants to bring to the game won’t all be coming when the update rolls out, but will be “staggered across the season” and include several quality of life changes players can expect in the mid-season update. Hopefully, all of these fixes and changes will build the “most solid foundation that Battle Royale can offer,” as Raven said, and address player complaints about the state of the game.

Check out what is coming in Warzone in the season two patch notes below.

Warzone BO6 season 2 early patch notes

Sit tight. Image via Activision

Weapon balancing

Existing weapons will be nerfed and buffed to refresh the experience in BR, Resurgence, and all other Warzone modes. Check back here on patch day, Jan. 28, to see what’s been changed.

New weapons

A new LMG to mow ’em down with. Image via Activision

Six total weapons are coming to Warzone in season two, including three at launch, one as an event reward, and others at midseason:

Feng 82 LMG (Battle Pass page three)

(Battle Pass page three) PPSh-41 SMG (Battle Pass page six)

(Battle Pass page six) Cypher 091 AR (Battle Pass page eight)

(Battle Pass page eight) TR2 marksman rifle (Event Reward)

New attachments

New ways to play. Image via Activision

New attachments for a variety of guns are also coming as event rewards, including a Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973, Binary Trigger for the Tanto .22, Belt-Fed Attachment for LMGs, and more.

New Perks

You can change up your gameplay a little bit. Image via Activision

Two new Perks join the pool in season two, one for slot one and one for slot two:

Slot one: Reactive Armor (available at launch) “Your armor will regenerate up to 50 percent if you haven’t taken damage in the last five seconds.”

(available at launch) Slot two: Low Profile (available midseason) “You are able to move more quickly while crouched and prone. Move slightly faster when downed.”

(available midseason)

It’s tough to dodge an aimbot. Image via Activision

Likely one of the largest concerns for Warzone players, an update to RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is coming in season two to add the following:

New and improved client and server-side detections and systems

Major kernel-level driver update Improvements to driver security Reinforced encryption process

New tampering detection system

But this is just the start. Season three and beyond will add more to RICOCHET in efforts to curb hackers:

A multitude of new tech including a brand-new system to authenticate legit players and target cheaters “As we get closer to season three we’ll dive a little deeper on these systems; however, it’s important we don’t provide too many details that could give cheat developers a peek behind the curtain,” Activision said.



Ranked Play season 2

Rank it up. Image via Activision

A new season of Ranked Play for BR on Urzikstan means new rewards, including charms, stickers, camos, blueprints, emblems, and more. The new season should begin alongside season two on Jan. 28 after a period of downtime.

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

A variety of changes to improve the base Warzone experience are coming in season two, which is why Raven Software says, that the season is light on additional content compared to other seasons.

These changes that are “fine-tuned to bring Battle Royale closer to our intended experience” include:

Weapon reload speeds

Weapon swap speeds

Jump mechanics

Parachute transitions

Audio clarity

Ping Buy Back flares

Improvements to the stat tracker

Refinement to SR deployment fees in Ranked Play

Bug fixes for map visibility, weapon interaction, and several perks

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

