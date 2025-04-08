How to unlock Monolithic Suppressor in BO6 and Warzone

Season three is well underway on Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and one of the most iconic equipment returning to both titles is the Monolithic Suppressor. It is undoubtedly one of the best muzzle attachments featured in the game and is a must-have for various situations on the battlefield.

However, you won’t have access to this attachment from the very beginning and will have to grind a bit before you can unlock it in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the Monolithic Suppressor in BO6 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Monolithic Suppressor

There are a lot of returning weapons and attachments in season three. Image via Activision

The Monolithic Suppressor is available as a part of the season three battle pass in Warzone and BO6. You can unlock it as a regular reward from the seventh page of the battle pass, which means you will have to grind for a while before getting your hands on this muzzle.

The Monolithic Suppressor can be unlocked for a single token as soon as you unlock the seventh page of the battle pass. Additionally, it is a free reward in the battle pass, meaning that everyone can unlock it even if they don’t purchase the premium pass.

Given that the Monolithic Suppressor is not available as a part of any weapon progression, the battle pass is the only place you can unlock it. Considering everything this muzzle offers, it should be a priority for many players to unlock this as soon as possible.

Best uses for the Monolithic Suppressor

The Monolithic Suppressor has several uses in Warzone and BO6. As the attachment’s in-game description suggests, it enhances noise suppression while increasing the range of the weapon it is attached to.

It is also a highly versatile attachment, available for all weapons with attachment slots, except for the AS VAL. Apart from these, the Monolithic Suppressor also increases the drop chance of salvage and reduces the muzzle report of the attached weapon in the Zombies game mode.

The Monolithic Suppressor was first introduced to the CoD franchise in Modern Warfare and is finally returning to Warzone and Verdansk after a very long hiatus. For more on Warzone and BO6, be sure to check out our best HDR sniper rifle and Kilo 141 assault rifle loadouts.

