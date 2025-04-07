Forgot password
Getting attacked by a Zombie while equipped with the Krig C on Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Best loadouts for Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Breeze through the Easter egg quest or get to higher rounds with these lethal setups.
Jeremiah Sevilla
Published: Apr 7, 2025 02:53 am

If you’re jumping into the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map, Shattered Veil, wielding one of the best loadouts is a must, especially if you aim to complete the Easter egg quest or reach high rounds.

Whether you’re playing solo or with a squad, your setup can help you survive before getting to the round wherein you can obtain the Ray Gun Mark 2. Here are the best loadouts to help you thrive in Shattered Veil.

BO6 Zombies Shattered Veil best loadouts

Krig C

Krig C loadout showing eight equipped attachments for Shattered Veil in BO6 Zombies. The Bad Beat blueprint makes the gun emit a violet light design from the barrel.
Tear through the horde using this assault rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex or Merlin Mini
(clean optic)
MuzzleSuppressor
(chance to drop extra Salvage)
BarrelCHF Barrel
(headshot multiplier)
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
(horizontal recoil control, sprinting movement speed)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(magazine ammo capacity to 70)
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
(ADS speed, jumping ADS speed)
StockNo Stock
(hipfire movement speed, strafing movement speed, movement speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(horizontal recoil control, vertical recoil control)

This Krig C build is an absolute shredder from medium to long range. With the CHF Barrel equipped to the assault rifle, you can take down zombies with critical shots to the head, and landing those headshots is easier thanks to the enhanced recoil control from the combination of Ranger Foregrip and Recoil Springs.

Despite equipping the Extended Mag II, mobility remains smooth and responsive. The Quickdraw Grip paired with the No Stock attachment ensures snappy aim down sight speed and improved overall movement, enabling you to run and regroup when too many undead are chasing you.

The Suppressor is a must-have for any zombie loadout, since it increases the chance of zombies dropping Salvage. Salvage is vital for acquiring powerful upgrades like ammo mods and equipment at the Crafting Table, which are essential for surviving higher rounds.

When it comes to the optic, the choice depends on your preference, but we recommend the Kepler Microflex or the Merlin Mini for their crisp, unobstructed sight picture.

ASG-89

ASG-89 loadout showing eight equipped attachments for Shattered Veil in BO6 Zombies. The Turmoil blueprint gives the shotgun a graphic design in light blue and brown.
A devastating weapon from up close. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzleSuppressor
(chance to drop extra Salvage)
BarrelCHF Barrel
(headshot multiplier)
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
(horizontal recoil control, sprinting movement speed)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(magazine ammo capacity to 20)
Rear GripCommando Grip
(ADS speed, jumping ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, jumping sprint to fire speed)
StockLight stock
(hipfire movement speed, strafing movement speed, movement speed)
LaserSteady Aim Laser
(hipfire spread)
Fire ModsRapid Fire
(fire rate)

For players who love to take the horde head-on, this ASG-89 shotgun loadout is perfect for your aggressive, close-quarters zombie-slaying style. Designed for maximum impact at point-blank range, this setup eliminates the need to ADS, as you’ll be clearing waves with hipfire. Equip the Steady Aim Laser to drastically tighten your hipfire spread for accuracy up close.

Mobility is critical when running shotguns like the ASG-89 in Zombies mode. You’ll constantly need to dodge incoming swarms while maintaining just enough distance to blast them down. That’s where attachments like the Ranger Foregrip, Commando Grip, and Light Stock come into play. Together, they improve sprint-to-fire time, movement speed, and overall handling, keeping you fast on your feet while staying lethal.

Since the ASG-98 has a naturally slow fire rate, it’s crucial to compensate for that weakness. Equipping the Rapid Fire mod boosts your shot output, allowing you to easily deal with large groups.

GS45 (Akimbo)

GS45 loadout showingfive equipped attachments for Shattered Veil in BO6 Zombies. The Tide Turner blueprint gives the pistol's muzzle a red and violet color scheme at the tip.
You’ll never go wrong with this meta Zombies weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzleSuppressor
(chance to drop extra Salvage)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(damage range, bullet velocity)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(magazine ammo capacity to 24)
StockAkimbo GS45
(dual wield, vertical recoil control).
Fire Mods45 ACP FMJ
(penetration damage)

The GS45 pistol, along with its predecessors, has been a meta weapon in Call of Duty Zombies. Its true power is unlocked once it’s upgraded through the Pack-a-Punch machine, transforming its bullets into explosive projectiles capable of devastating crowds of zombies in just a few shots. When combined with the Akimbo attachment, you’re effectively wielding dual-wield explosive hand cannons.

To make this weapon even more viable, you need to equip the Reinforced Barrel, which boosts both range and bullet velocity, helping the explosive rounds travel faster and hit harder from slightly longer distances. Adding FMJ ammunition takes this loadout to the next level by increasing damage through surfaces and armor, allowing you to melt tougher enemies and special zombies with ease.

Make sure you already have the PHD Flopper perk when using this setup so you’ll be immune to self-inflicted explosive damage.

Best field upgrade, GobbleGums, and equipment

Aether Shroud is a must-have Field Upgrade when playing in Shattered Veil. One of the Easter egg steps requires it, so you’ll need it if you’re going for that. But even if you’re not doing the Easter egg, it’s super handy for getting out of bad situations—just pop it and you’re basically invisible. Go with the Group Shroud major augment to help teammates too, and Extra Charge so you can use it more often.

For your melee weapon, anything works. When it comes to tactical and lethal equipment, you’ll want to grab a Decoy Grenade to distract zombies and Semtex to blow them up. The Semtex is actually useful for an Easter egg step if you don’t have an explosive weapon.

Now for your GobbleGums, go with Perkaholic, Reign Drops, and Wonderbar. Wonderbar’s great because it gives you a shot at pulling the Ray Gun Mark 2 from the Mystery Box. Some other great GobbleGums to consider are:

  • Profit Sharing – if you’re playing co-op, since everyone gets more points.
  • Power Keg – spawns a Full Power power-up.
  • Shields Up – gives you a free, stronger shield right away.
  • Arsenal Accelerator – speeds up field upgrade recharge, so you can use Aether Shroud more often.

For more BO6 Zombies Shattered Veil guides, here’s what you need to do with the Floppy Disk and how to get the Ray Gun Mark 2 for free.

