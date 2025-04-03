What to do with Floppy Disk in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 brings a new zombies map with new puzzles, Easter eggs, and hordes of undead to kill. As you explore, you can find an old bit of tech, leading you to an epic piece of kit. Find out below what you should do with the Floppy Disk in BO6 Shattered Veil.

Recommended Videos

How to get and use the Floppy Disk in Call of Duty BO6 Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes us back to the 1990s as the team explores a mansion leading to a massive mainframe overrun with zombies. After investigating the mansion and entering the mainframe via the elevator, you can pick up a Floppy Disk dropped by a zombie in a lab coat.

Defeat the lab coat zombie and grab the Floppy Disk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As usual in a BO6 Zombies mode, chaos rules, so you will have to stay alert. By the time you enter the mainframe, you and your squad should have reached round 10. Watch out for one zombie with glowing eyes in a lab coat as you fight off the hordes. When defeated, he will drop a Floppy Disk.

Grab the disk, and go back up to the East Foyer of the mansion. Here you will find a computer and a fax machine. Interact with the machine, and a fax will appear with a four-letter word. It was CRAB for us, but it can be anything. Take note of this word as it is important later on.

Use the disk on the computers to get a four-letter code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the southwest of the mansion, where you will find the PHD Flopper and a chalkboard. Here is where you decode the word you received from the fax machine. Check each letter against the numbers in the cipher and note them down. This is the code for releasing the Doppelghast locked in the mainframe.

You’d be mad too if you were locked up in a chamber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the code to release the Doppelghast, defeat it, and grab its severed arm. The armory is right next to where the creature was locked up, so go on in and use the arm to get your Ray Gun Mk.2.

Use your new Wonder Weapon to blast through zombies and on your way to freedom. For more Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tips, check out how to get every Zombies camo.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy