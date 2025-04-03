How to get Ray Gun Mark 2 in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Ray Gun Mark 2 requires you to complete a specific set of tasks, including deciphering a code and defeating a huge creature. To get your hands on this amazing Wonder Weapon, just follow the steps below.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Ray Gun Mk. 2 in BO6 Zombies

First introduced in Call of Duty II, the Ray Gun Mk. 2 returns for Black Ops 6. It’s currently only available in Shattered Veil, but is said to be coming to other maps later in the season. This three-round burst Wonder Weapon can help you get through the increasingly powerful and chaotic hordes of zombies when you reach round 10 and beyond, but to get it, you must first complete a few tasks.

First up, your squad must make your way through the mansion, investigating and unlocking every section while fighting off the undead. Eventually, you will have to destroy the computer in the master bedroom upstairs in the mansion before fixing the elevator and making your way down to the mainframe area.

Destroy the computer before heading downstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There will be endless hordes of zombies to defeat, one of which will be wearing a long lab coat. Watch out for anything the zombies drop, as this scientist zombie drops a very important item: a Floppy Disk. Pick up the Floppy Disk and make your way back up to the mansion.

Use the Floppy Disk in the fax machine on the lower floor in the East Foyer. Find it by going right from the main foyer and into the second room. The computer is in the left corner of the room. The fax machine will give you a four-letter code. Remember this code and head to the nursery upstairs and find the chalkboard with a cypher written on it. Use the cypher to get a four-number code and head back down to the mainframe.

Decipher the code and go back downstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run through the mainframe area and find a room with a Doppelghast contained in a chamber. Use the code to unlock the chamber and release the Doppelghast. Defeat the creature to get his severed arm, and then head to the armory in a room to the left.

Use the severed arm to unlock the Ray Gun Mk. 2 case and grab your new Wonder Weapon! Use the Ray Gun Mk. 2 to blast through zombie hordes with ease, and help your squad survive.

For more Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies fun, check out all available augments for Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy