How to play BO6 free trial

Black Ops 6 is getting a free trial yet again, so here’s your chance to test it out if you’ve been holding off on buying the game due to its price, or any other reason.

Season three of Black Ops 6 has introduced four new maps, the classic “Firing Range” from the original Black Ops, and new weapons, game modes, and more. All this is free for players to try out in the latest season three free trial, in addition to every other Multiplayer and Zombies map and all game modes.

Here’s how to participate in BO6’s free access period.

How to access Black Ops 6 Season 3 free trial

Accessing the BO6 free trial is a simple process. All you need to do is download it on the platform you prefer, and since crossplay is available for the title, both console and PC players can play together.

If you’re playing on Steam, head to the Steam client and add the Call of Duty base game or launcher to your library. Right click on it and go to “Properties,” after which you’ll need to head to “DLC.” Uncheck everything on the DLC list, and check the box beside “Call of Duty Free Trial.” You can now install the free trial.

If you’re playing on Xbox Game Pass, open the Xbox application or Microsoft Store and find “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Standard Edition (Windows)“. When installing, you can choose what you want to keep. Untick all the MWIII boxes and anything else you don’t want to install. Keep BO6 Multiplayer and Zombies and the base CoD app.

Finally, if you’re playing on Xbox or PlayStation, you can install the Call of Duty client from your respective platform’s store, and you should be able to choose what to keep and enter the game without any hitches.

How long will this free trial run for?

The Black Ops 6 season three free trial is already underway, beginning on April 7. It will be available until April 11. Unlike many other CoD free access periods, this one is only available during weekdays, which may affect the number of players logging in. However, it’s better than the season two free trial, since that was disrupted by the PSN outage on Feb. 8.

When are CoD free trials available?

Call of Duty free trials are typically available every two to three months, as that’s how long a season usually lasts. The game usually gets a mid-season “Reloaded” update in between this time period that adds new features, refreshes the season, and prepares players for the next season.

While the Warzone battle royale mode is always free to play, both of these “Reloaded” updates and the primary season releases come with free trial periods where everyone can play the Multiplayer and Zombies modes without paying for the full game.

