The best AK-74 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

The AK-47 is back in Call of Duty, kind of. It has an oddly different name for some reason, but it’s not a new one because it has been a similar but different gun in CoD in the past.

If that’s confusing you, don’t worry, we’re confused too. The AK-74 is Black Ops 6’s AK-47, as the assault rifle of the Kalashnikov weapon system. Previously in Black Ops, the AK-74 was a submachine gun, but now it’s an AR. And thankfully, it’s strong, powerful, and a lot of fun to use.

Here’s the best loadout for the AK-74 in BO6.

Best AK-74 class in BO6

Attachments galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The weapon formerly known as the AK-47 is strong in BO6, offering familiar firepower at range if you can handle its recoil. Don’t expect to push objectives and survive up close against top-tier SMGs, but if you sit back and hold down areas of a map with this build, you will flourish. Make sure you have the Gunfighter Wildcard, and let’s begin.

Best AK-74 build in Black Ops 6

Slot Attachment Optic Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shit Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

As is usually the case, the AK kicks like a mule in BO6, so I like to center my build around keeping it as accurate as possible for dealing big damage at long range. That’s where the Ported Compensator and Ranger Foregrip especially come in handy.

The rest of the build is up for some flexibility in your interpretation, including in the optic slot, where you can use whichever sight you are most comfortable with. But this build has given us much success in BO6 so far, and it’s one we feel confident in recommending it, especially since we’ve mitigated some of its mobility issues with attachments like the Balanced Stock and Ergonomic Grip.

Another possible switch you can make is to try out the Rapid Fire attachment instead of Recoil Springs in Fire Mods, which increases the AK’s fire rate by quite a bit but also nerfs its recoil, bullet velocity, and damage range.

Best AK-74 class setup in Black Ops 6

A well-balanced assault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: GS45 Muzzle: Muzzle Brake Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: .45 ACP Overpressured

GS45 Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Frag

Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk two: Fast-Hands

Fast-Hands Perk three: Vigilance

Vigilance Wildcard: Gunfighter

I’ve been having a lot of fun with this attachment-heavy build for the AK-74 in BO6. The Gunfighter Wildcard is what enables us to use as many attachments as we want, which I think the AK-74 hugely benefits from. Normally I go with Perk Greed, but this gun needs some help.

I love Vigilance as the third perk, because with the AK-74’s power, using the HUD flash to quickly turn and fire on an enemy means you can win a gunfight you might not be able to with a weapon that has less stopping power.

Otherwise, this class setup as a whole feels really good when it comes to slaying out in BO6 multiplayer. I’d recommend it to anybody who enjoys a powerful AR or missed the days of the AK-47’s greatness, because it doesn’t sacrifice too much mobility in a game where movement is everything, while still dealing big firepower to your foes.

