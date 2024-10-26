Forgot password
Black Ops 6 AK-74 assault rifle
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

The best AK-74 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. The AK-74 is an action movie staple, and could become a staple for your loadouts in BO6, too.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 26, 2024 09:46 am

The AK-47 is back in Call of Duty, kind of. It has an oddly different name for some reason, but it’s not a new one because it has been a similar but different gun in CoD in the past.

If that’s confusing you, don’t worry, we’re confused too. The AK-74 is Black Ops 6’s AK-47, as the assault rifle of the Kalashnikov weapon system. Previously in Black Ops, the AK-74 was a submachine gun, but now it’s an AR. And thankfully, it’s strong, powerful, and a lot of fun to use.

Here’s the best loadout for the AK-74 in BO6.

Best AK-74 class in BO6

Best AK-74 build in Black Ops 6
Attachments galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The weapon formerly known as the AK-47 is strong in BO6, offering familiar firepower at range if you can handle its recoil. Don’t expect to push objectives and survive up close against top-tier SMGs, but if you sit back and hold down areas of a map with this build, you will flourish. Make sure you have the Gunfighter Wildcard, and let’s begin.

Best AK-74 build in Black Ops 6

SlotAttachment
OpticAccu-Spot Reflex
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shit Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed)
MagazineExtended Mag I
(Magazine Ammo Capacity)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

As is usually the case, the AK kicks like a mule in BO6, so I like to center my build around keeping it as accurate as possible for dealing big damage at long range. That’s where the Ported Compensator and Ranger Foregrip especially come in handy.

The rest of the build is up for some flexibility in your interpretation, including in the optic slot, where you can use whichever sight you are most comfortable with. But this build has given us much success in BO6 so far, and it’s one we feel confident in recommending it, especially since we’ve mitigated some of its mobility issues with attachments like the Balanced Stock and Ergonomic Grip.

Another possible switch you can make is to try out the Rapid Fire attachment instead of Recoil Springs in Fire Mods, which increases the AK’s fire rate by quite a bit but also nerfs its recoil, bullet velocity, and damage range.

Best AK-74 class setup in Black Ops 6

Best AK-74 class in Black Ops 6
A well-balanced assault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

  • Pistol: GS45
    • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
    • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
    • Magazine: Extended Mag I
    • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
    • Fire Mods: .45 ACP Overpressured
  • Melee: Knife
  • Tactical: Concussion
  • Lethal: Frag
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

  • Perk one: Gung-Ho
  • Perk two: Fast-Hands
  • Perk three: Vigilance
  • Wildcard: Gunfighter

I’ve been having a lot of fun with this attachment-heavy build for the AK-74 in BO6. The Gunfighter Wildcard is what enables us to use as many attachments as we want, which I think the AK-74 hugely benefits from. Normally I go with Perk Greed, but this gun needs some help.

I love Vigilance as the third perk, because with the AK-74’s power, using the HUD flash to quickly turn and fire on an enemy means you can win a gunfight you might not be able to with a weapon that has less stopping power.

Otherwise, this class setup as a whole feels really good when it comes to slaying out in BO6 multiplayer. I’d recommend it to anybody who enjoys a powerful AR or missed the days of the AK-47’s greatness, because it doesn’t sacrifice too much mobility in a game where movement is everything, while still dealing big firepower to your foes.

