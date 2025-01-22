All new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 2

A new Call of Duty season is nothing without new weapons to level up and master, and Black Ops 6’s season two has plenty to grind with.

With at least six weapons coming throughout the season, BO6 season two is chock full of opportunity for players to find the next meta gun, or just the next weapon to mess around and have fun with while playing online with pals.

Here are all of the new weapons we know about so far coming to BO6 and Warzone in season two.

New guns in BO6 season 2

Terminate your enemies with these new weapons. Image via Activision

There are six new weapons coming in season two, with three in the battle pass, one as an event reward, and two more unknown weapons coming at midseason in Season Two Reloaded.

Feng 82

A different kind of LMG. Image via Activision

“Full-auto light machine gun. Very slow rate of fire with great damage and handling.”

Weapon type: LMG

LMG Weapon levels: 48

48 How to unlock: Battle pass page three (base weapon), page 10 (blueprint)

The Feng 82 will have best-in-class accuracy and handling when compared to the game’s other LMGs, and the game describes it as an “aggressive, frontline option” for players that like the LMG’s firepower, but can lost close-range fights to weapons that are more mobile.

“The weapon features a reliable three-to-four shot elimination out to 50 meters,” Activision said, while it comes with moderate recoil. Gunsmith attachments that help with vertical recoil control are recommended by the developer, as is shooting the weapon in controlled bursts.

PPSh-41

A WW2 throwback. Image via Activision

“Full-auto submachine gun. Fast fire rate with impressive damage and high recoil. Moderate handling.”

Weapon type: SMG

SMG Weapon levels: 35

35 How to unlock: Battle pass page six (base weapon), page 14 (blueprint)

The World War II-era SMG is back in BO6, offering a high rate of fire and base magazine of 32 that can be extended to be even larger. Its high recoil must be maintained to have a chance at mid-range.

Activision recommends equipping your PPSh-41 loadout with Extended Mags, the Assault Pack Field Upgrade, and the Scavenger Perk to avoid running out of bullets; you’re going to be shooting this thing a lot.

Cypher 091

AR fans, check in. Image via Activision

“Full-auto assault rifle. Slower rate of fire balanced by great handling and excellent mobility.“

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Weapon levels: 42

42 How to unlock: Battle pass page eight (base weapon), page 11 (blueprint)

Offering “excellent range, handling, and mobility,” the Cypher 091 is quite versatile. Activision notes that the weapons has clean iron sights along with simple recoil to control, so you can opt out of using an optic and save an attachment slot.

TR2

Long-distance pain. Image via Activision

“Semi-auto marksman rifle. Great rate of fire and respectable handling.”

Weapon type: Marksman rifle

Marksman rifle Weapon levels: 39

39 How to unlock: Shadow Hunt event (Feb. 13 to 20) reward

This weapon, reminiscent of the FN FAL, has “best-in-class handling” for marksman rifles and is “ideal for fast-moving sharpshooters seeking to combine mobility with precision and power,” according to Activision.

Activision teased several new weapons for Season Two Reloaded, with a heavy emphasis on melee combat.

“Season two offers an incredible choice of armaments for those operators favoring close-combat takedowns,” Activision said. “Expect to fill your Melee Loadout slot with multiple additional hand-to-hand weapons coming at mid-season… plus a rip-roaring projectile armament coming later on.”

Dual katanas can be seen in season two marketing, and several other turtle-favorite weapons have been found within the game files, leading to another potential collab in the mid-season update.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

