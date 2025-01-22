Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A CoD operator glowing with mystical power in BO6
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

All new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 2

New tools of the trade to add to your loadout collection.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jan 22, 2025 04:11 pm

A new Call of Duty season is nothing without new weapons to level up and master, and Black Ops 6’s season two has plenty to grind with.

Recommended Videos

With at least six weapons coming throughout the season, BO6 season two is chock full of opportunity for players to find the next meta gun, or just the next weapon to mess around and have fun with while playing online with pals.

Here are all of the new weapons we know about so far coming to BO6 and Warzone in season two.

Table of contents

New guns in BO6 season 2

Terminator skin in BO6 season 2
Terminate your enemies with these new weapons. Image via Activision

There are six new weapons coming in season two, with three in the battle pass, one as an event reward, and two more unknown weapons coming at midseason in Season Two Reloaded.

Feng 82

Feng 82 LMG in Warzone and BO6
A different kind of LMG. Image via Activision

“Full-auto light machine gun. Very slow rate of fire with great damage and handling.”

  • Weapon type: LMG
  • Weapon levels: 48
  • How to unlock: Battle pass page three (base weapon), page 10 (blueprint)

The Feng 82 will have best-in-class accuracy and handling when compared to the game’s other LMGs, and the game describes it as an “aggressive, frontline option” for players that like the LMG’s firepower, but can lost close-range fights to weapons that are more mobile.

“The weapon features a reliable three-to-four shot elimination out to 50 meters,” Activision said, while it comes with moderate recoil. Gunsmith attachments that help with vertical recoil control are recommended by the developer, as is shooting the weapon in controlled bursts.

PPSh-41

PPSh-41 SMG in BO6
A WW2 throwback. Image via Activision

“Full-auto submachine gun. Fast fire rate with impressive damage and high recoil. Moderate handling.”

  • Weapon type: SMG
  • Weapon levels: 35
  • How to unlock: Battle pass page six (base weapon), page 14 (blueprint)

The World War II-era SMG is back in BO6, offering a high rate of fire and base magazine of 32 that can be extended to be even larger. Its high recoil must be maintained to have a chance at mid-range.

Activision recommends equipping your PPSh-41 loadout with Extended Mags, the Assault Pack Field Upgrade, and the Scavenger Perk to avoid running out of bullets; you’re going to be shooting this thing a lot.

Cypher 091

Cypher 091 assault rifle in BO6
AR fans, check in. Image via Activision

“Full-auto assault rifle. Slower rate of fire balanced by great handling and excellent mobility.

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Weapon levels: 42
  • How to unlock: Battle pass page eight (base weapon), page 11 (blueprint)

Offering “excellent range, handling, and mobility,” the Cypher 091 is quite versatile. Activision notes that the weapons has clean iron sights along with simple recoil to control, so you can opt out of using an optic and save an attachment slot.

TR2

TR2 in BO6
Long-distance pain. Image via Activision

“Semi-auto marksman rifle. Great rate of fire and respectable handling.”

  • Weapon type: Marksman rifle
  • Weapon levels: 39
  • How to unlock: Shadow Hunt event (Feb. 13 to 20) reward

This weapon, reminiscent of the FN FAL, has “best-in-class handling” for marksman rifles and is “ideal for fast-moving sharpshooters seeking to combine mobility with precision and power,” according to Activision.

More in midseason update

Activision teased several new weapons for Season Two Reloaded, with a heavy emphasis on melee combat.

“Season two offers an incredible choice of armaments for those operators favoring close-combat takedowns,” Activision said. “Expect to fill your Melee Loadout slot with multiple additional hand-to-hand weapons coming at mid-season… plus a rip-roaring projectile armament coming later on.”

Dual katanas can be seen in season two marketing, and several other turtle-favorite weapons have been found within the game files, leading to another potential collab in the mid-season update.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter