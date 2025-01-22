BO6 Zombies season 2 early patch notes: The Tomb, Staff of Ice, Easter Egg quest, and more

Believe it or not, the undead are still thriving, so it’s time to get the Black Ops 6 Zombies squad back together for a new map and new adventure as a part of season two.

With season two’s arrival in BO6, The Tomb map is available, and there’s a new Easter egg hunt, story quest, Wonder Weapon, and more to unravel as you play solo or with friends. Here’s everything coming in season two as part of the BO6 Zombies patch notes.

BO6 Zombies season 2 early patch notes

New round-based map: The Tomb

Will you venture within?

A new round-based experience described as similar in scale to Liberty Falls, The Tomb is the newest map in BO6 Zombies, and it looks and sounds like it’s going to be a blast.

“Following the events at Citadelle des Morts, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey must take the amulet secured at the Citadel to a cursed dig site and the ancient catacombs within,” Activision said. The post went on to reference Professor Krafft and the Sentinel Artifact, which the good professor thinks could be found in tunnels below the dig site, which the team needs to secure if they want to free Samantha Maxis. Appropriately, there are “reports” of paranormal activity at the dig site. Sounds spooky.

Within The Tomb, there are several new additions to look forward to.

New enemy type

Don't be too shocked when you see it.

Similar to a previous Zombies entity, the Shock Mimic is a new enemy that adds an electrified twist to what players have come to know from it. Previous other Special and Elite Zombies will also be found within the map.

New Wonder Weapon

Cold snap.

The Staff of Ice is reminiscent, if not a direct copy of, the Ice Staff from the Origins map in BO2 Zombies, way back in 2013. The Wonder Weapon “offers an exceptional blast that can slow and freeze enemies in place, as well as a more devastating area-of-effect attack” and it is “also imbued with the power to revive teammates with a precision-shot restorative blast.”

New Perk-a-Cola

See it all.

Returning from Black Ops 4, Death Perception effectively gives players wall-hacks, allowing them to see the outlines of enemies through walls, and other structure, and can be buffed to show players even more thanks to Augments in BO6 Zombies.

Major Augments Treasure Hunter Spot items others can miss from loot containers as well as Special and Elite kills. Death Stare Your Elemental Weakness damage has a chance to kill an enemy that is low on health. Critical Eye Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot.



Minor Augments Bird’s Eye View The minimap’s scan rate is increased. Extra Change Find extra Essence under more locations. Further Insight Increase perception radius.



New GobbleGums

Chew it up.

Get ready to chew three new GobbleGums until you get yelled at by your dentist:

Dead Drop (Epic): Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment are greatly increased. Lasts five minutes.

Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment are greatly increased. Lasts five minutes. Modified Chaos (Legendary): Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Lasts two minutes.

Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Lasts two minutes. Quacknarok (Whimsical): Zombies move around in rubber ducky inner tubes. Lasts three minutes.

New Scorestreak

Thump thump thump.

The War Machine Scorestreak is available in BO6 multiplayer in season two, and it’s coming to Zombies as well. The semi-automatic grenade launcher is craftable with 2,500 Salvage in The Tomb.

Directed Mode

Show me where to go.

Directed Mode will not be available at launch, and instead will launch with Season Two Reloaded some time at the end of February or beginning of March.

Track 'em and rack 'em.

Players will now be able to track up to 10 Calling Card challenges and 10 Camo Challenges in their game by selecting them in the menus. For players all in a party, the leader of a game will be able to pause the Zombies match while in co-op, and if you get kicked for being AFK, your loadout, Essence, and Salvage will still be there once you reconnect.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

