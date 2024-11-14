All Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls Easter eggs: Free Perks, Power Ups, and loot

Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of Easter eggs, ranging from those that provide free rewards to others that are quirky and fun. If you want to know everything the Liberty Falls map has to offer, we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for the Easter eggs waiting to be uncovered on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6, check out our guide below.

All Liberty Falls BO6 Easter eggs

We’ve listed all of the mini Easter eggs scattered around Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies below and, to make navigation easier, have separated them into sections that cover instant Power Ups and free loot. The more in-depth ones have their own section.

We’ve omitted the Wonder Weapon from this guide and the overall quest to follow on the Liberty Falls map. Click the links above to read more about them.

Instant Power Up Easter eggs

Max Ammo: Abandoned Rooftop

Shoot the can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Max Ammo Power Up in Liberty Lanes is the easiest to find, albeit the hardest to hit without a scoped weapon. Directly from the point where you spawn, look over the edge towards the bridge. Follow the support bars down to the ground to find a can. Shoot the can to trigger a Max Ammo Power Up—which you shouldn’t waste, so I recommend keeping this trick in your back pocket until a later round when it’s needed.

Bonus Points: Olly’s Comics

Quick hit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For an instant Bonus Points Power Up, head to the right side of Olly’s Comics by the ammo box. Position yourself so you have the alley where zombies spawn to your right and the ammo box to your left, look towards the window and aim between the air-con unit and the window frame. It may take a few shots, but a green flash will appear when hit, and a Bonus Points Power Up is triggered.

Insta-Kill: Cemetery

To the right of the dot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To spawn an Insta-Kill Power Up, which is great for helping you grind towards the camo challenges in Zombies, head to the back of the cemetery and look toward the Church. On the right side of the Church, the lower section, follow the ridge of the roof to find a gold skull. Shoot it to trigger the Power Up.

Nuke: The Alamo

Death from above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For an instant Nuke, head to the Alamo—the roof of the Savings & Loans building where you can find the vault —using one of the various zip lines on the map. On the roof there are two skylights, look through the one nearest to the side of the map with the Church and locate the chandelier. With a scoped weapon, shooting nuke prop is much easier, but you can activate it without one. Similarly to the others, you know when you’ve hit it because a green burst triggers before the nuke itself occurs.

Full Power: Liberty Lanes

Wrecked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a Full Power Power Up, head to the street on the opposite side of Liberty Lanes from where you spawned. This location is at the bottom of the Hilltop Stairs leading to the Pack-a-Punch machine and through the door at the Savings & Loans building nearest the vault. Head to the right of the Liberty Lanes building to find the destroyed tank, hug the wall. and look towards the burnt-out car for a twin swords showpiece. Shoot this to trigger the Power Up.

Free Loot Easter eggs

Motor Lodge Vending Machine: Random Loot

Crouch and punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Directly opposite spawn, find the row of vending machines. The last in the line closest to the Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley is the one you’re looking for. Crouch next to the vending machine and hit it with a melee attack to drop an item.

This can be done once per round and provides a variety of rewards, though not all the time, as you may get a snack fall out. It’s worth the effort because I’ve had everything from free Points to a Ray Gun. It’s worth noting that hitting the vending machine with the Melee Macchiato Perk destroys it, though it drops a decent amount of loot first.

Cemetery: Deadshot Daiquiri Perk

Aim and fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A row of cans on a fence is waiting to be hit at the back of the Cemetery, almost directly opposite the side entrance to the Church and the Dark Aether. While you can technically do this with any weapon, it’s much easier with a sniper rifle.

Hit all the cans without missing a shot to be rewarded with the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk, which cannot be bought directly from a Perk-a-Cola machine in Liberty Falls. If you miss a shot, come back at a later round to try again.

The only other ways to get Deadshot Daiquiri on Liberty Falls are by using Gobblegums or the vending machine on the roof of The Alamo, which spawns at Round 25.

Church: Zombie Rain & Random Loot

Don’t shoot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Directly above the main entrance to the Church and the Dark Aether, look up at the tower on the left side. On the nearest corner, a head is stuck on a spire. Use a grenade to destroy the head and trigger Zombie rain—do not shoot it, as this won’t trigger the loot rewards.

Destroying the head results in Zombie rain falling from the sky, dropping a range of Points, equipment, killstreaks, and more. Before Round 10, this will guarantee a green-tier Aether Tool, while triggering the Easter egg from Round 10 onwards guarantees a blue-tier Aether Tool—saving you 1,000 Scrap.

Be careful because zombies raining from the sky will damage you if you get hit.

Mr. Peeks’ Golden Car: Random Loot

Find the car. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three black cars with gold accents across the Liberty Falls map, with a blue Mr. Peeks plushie on the backseat of one of the vehicles. The precise location is random and changes every match, though it shouldn’t be too difficult to find. The three vehicles are located as follows:

Backstreet Parking: On the left side of Olly’s Comics, one car is parked up alongside the building.

On the left side of Olly’s Comics, one car is parked up alongside the building. Groundkeeper’s Yard: One car is found in the Groundkeeper’s Yard, right by the Tool Shed, where one of the parts for the Jet Gun is located.

One car is found in the Groundkeeper’s Yard, right by the Tool Shed, where one of the parts for the Jet Gun is located. Hill Street: The final car is located on the street in front of the Church where the Dark Aether is located.

To receive the free rewards, you need to shoot the trunk of the vehicle with a Mangler Cannon. You can bait a Mangler into shooting this part of the car, but the easiest way is to head to a Workbench and craft one for 1,250 Salvage—which you need to be Level 20 to craft.

You can instantly tell if you were successful with the car as the trunk will glow yellow before spewing out random rewards. This can range from a Ray Gun to an upgraded weapon, so the rewards are similar to the Mystery Box but slightly more expensive and can only be done once per game.

Liberty Lanes: Free Points

Rack ’em up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only available once per match, head inside the Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley and look at the pool table. Shoot the pool balls to send them flying into the pockets, which then drops 100 Points. You can only do this once per game.

Bloody Pool: Random Loot

Wait for the right round. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this Easter egg, you need a Vermin round and three Semtex. The game informs you when a Vermin round is taking place with an audio cue and a yellowish hue in the environment. If you need Semtex, craft it at a Workbench—there’s one right near where you need to be, in the alley between the Motor Lodge and Liberty Lanes.

The Easter egg can also be triggered the opposite side, directly opposite the main entrance to the bank, and it doesn’t matter which side you choose. With a Vermin round active and three Semtex in your pocket, quickly throw each of the Semtex grenades over the fence and into the pool filled with blood.

This will spawn a bunch more Vermin to eliminate but also spews out various loot.

Bowling Mini-Game

Death till us part. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hanging around. Screenshot by Dot Esports Nestled. Screenshot by Dot Esports Flashing lights. Screenshot by Dot Esports Strike one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Five pairs of bowling shoes are hidden across the Liberty Falls map, and you need to shoot them to trigger the Bowling Mini-Game. The order and location of the shoes are as follows:

Pump and Pay: At the petrol station beneath the Abandoned Rooftop where you spawn, look through the window at the till. The shoes are on the counter. Frank’s Hardware Store: On Riverside, opposite Olly’s Comics, look for Frank’s Hardware Store. Look through the doorway into the right-hand side of the shop, where the shoes are located on a shelf—these become more visible as the light flashes. Hill Street: On Hill Street, the road above Speed Cola leading to the Church, head up the stairs to the porch of the white house. Look through the window to the right side of the room, where the shoes are sat beneath an armchair. Cemetery: At the back of the Cemetery, to the right of the three-tier Armor Upgrade, look over the barrier towards the tree. The shoes are hanging from a branch. West Main Street: Directly opposite the Liberty Lanes bowling alley, look through the window to the funeral parlor. The final pair of shoes are on top of the coffin.

After shooting all five pairs of shoes in order, you’re transported to the Liberty Lanes bowling alley for a game of, you guessed it, bowling. Secure points by hitting zombies with the bowling ball and receive rewards after two minutes. If you’re in a multiplayer game, the standard of rewards you receive depends on who gets the highest score.

Zombie Party Mode

Bust a move. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dance party. Screenshot by Dot Esports Two to move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Riverside, the street to the right of where you initially spawned, find the two tourist telescopes along the metal fence by the river. Each costs 50 Points to use, and if you fail to do what is required, you must wait a little longer to try again.

Aim both telescopes to the right and follow the cliff upwards until you see a dancing zombie on the edge of a cliff. After aiming both telescopes at the dancing zombie, purple strobe lights will appear above it, triggering a dance party.

Zombies will now not attack you for a short period of time and, instead, will dance. If you remain in the area where you triggered the Easter egg, most will climb on top of the bus together. This is a great way to secure easy headshots to get closer to completing camo challenges.

Aetherella Transformation

Visit each statue location to collect each one and become Aetherella. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To turn into Aetherella for a breath period and receive the ability to use laser vision to kill zombies, just like the trap inside Olly’s Comics, find the Aetherella statues hidden across the Liberty Falls map.

To collect them all, you must use the Jet Gun. Check out our dedicated Aetherella figure locations guide for more help with this.

Dark Aether Hellfire Trap

Two to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports Light the fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a secret trap hidden in the Dark Aether inside the Church, but you need to equip the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod on your weapon. Directly opposite the main entrance to the church, head to the workbench and spend 500 Scrap to equip the mod to your weapon.

Then, head inside to the back of the Church by the Pack-a-Punch machine. There are two tables with unlit candles on either side of the Pack-a-Punch machine; the one on the left is immediately next to it, while the one on the right is by the side entrance to the Church.

Shoot both sets of candles with your weapon until the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod triggers and lights them. Both sets need to be lit at the same time. Once successful, purple orbs of fire will spawn above you in the Church and drop to the ground to ignite an area with purple fire, dealing damage to Zombies in an area of effect similar to a Molotov Cocktail. Be careful, as the flames will also damage you.

Old-school Music

You need to find and interact with three headphones on Liberty Falls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find three headphones around the map to trigger the old-school music Easter egg in Liberty Falls. One is inside the Dark Aether, one is in the alley between the Motor Lodge and Liberty Lanes, and the last is on a bench on Washington Avenue, to the left of the back entrance to the bank opposite the Speed Cola Perk-a-Cola machine.

Check out our dedicated Music guide for a more detailed walkthrough of each location.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy