A player with a weapon looks at a small statue.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

All Aetherella figure locations in Liberty Falls Black Ops 6 Zombies

You need to find all Aetherella figures throughout the Liberty Falls map, but you also need to find them using a particular weapon.
Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Oct 28, 2024 05:00 pm

Multiple secrets are waiting for you to unravel in Black Ops 6 Zombies. For those making their way through Liberty Falls, you might have noticed multiple Aetherella figures you can find throughout the map, and something does happen if you can track them all down.

The Aetherella statues are small and difficult to find. Thankfully, we can get them all by opening every locked map area. This might take you a few rounds, but it should be fine if you’ve already played this game mode a few times. Finding them is the first step, and then you need to suck them up using the Thrustodyne M23, but we’ll cover the statue locations initially. Here’s what you need to know about finding all Aetherella figure locations on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Where to find all Aetherella figure locations in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

All Aetherella Statue locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls
Visit each statue location to collect each one, and become Aetherella. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine Aetherella statues for you to track down scattered throughout the Liberty Falls map. They are out in the open, but some of them do take some creative movement to reach. You should be able to find them all after you learn about their location. Again, you need to craft the Thrustodyn M23, which you can do on the motel’s second floor, close to where you begin on the map.

Here’s a breakdown of all nine Aetherella statue locations you can find on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6.

Aetherella StatueDescriptionLocation Image
Aetherella Comic StatuesThere are four Aetherella statues inside the comic book store. One is in the cabinets next to the large statue, one is on the entrance stand, another is in the cabinets on the corner, and the last one is inside the window.Aetherella Comic locations in Black Ops 6
Aetherella Washington Ave. StatueBetween the comic store and the church is Washington Ave. You can find the Aetherella statue in the center window, but you can access it from across the way.Aetherella Statue street location
Aetherella Church StatueAn Aetherella Statue is in front of the church, on the right side. You’ll need to crane your neck up to see it.Aetherella Statue Church location
Aetherella Frosty StatueMake your way to the Savings and Loans building at the center of town. There’s an access point you unlock that takes you to the top of the Frosty building. There’s a statue hiding next to the vents.Aetherella Statue Yummy Freeze
Aetherella Liberty Lanes StatueNext to the church is the Liberty Lanes bowling alley. If you jump on top of the bus, there’s an Aetherella Statue to the left of the Liberty Lanes sign.Aetherella Liberty Lanes statue
Aetherella Motel StatueThe final statue is on the Motel sign, next to the destroyed bus. Aetherella Motel statue

You become the statue after you find the final Aetherella statue in Liberty Lanes. As the figure, you shoot laser beams out of your eyes and attack any zombie. You also become invulnerable, transforming into a fantastic tank for your Black Ops 6 Zombies group. However, the form only lasts for a short time, so don’t stay attached to the new form. You can use it to push you through a round or two before you Exfil with your team.

How to craft the Thrustodyn M23 in Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls

How to craft the Thrustodyn M23 in Black Ops 6
Track down the three missing parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several routes to crafting the Thrustodyn M23. One of the best ways to do is by completing small tasks throughout the Liberty Falls map. You might be able to do this by yourself, but having members on your team during this mission does make it much easier. You’ll need to take out the Groundskeeper at the cemetery to get his key, find the water valve on Washington Ave. and use it at Liberty Lanes, and then use a Mangler Gun to open the doors to the electrical store.

Once you have all the parts, return to the second floor of the Motel. There is a crafting bench in one of the rooms, where you can craft the Thrustodyn M23 at this location and then make your way throughout the map to complete the Aetherella Statue.

