All Aetherella figure locations in Liberty Falls Black Ops 6 Zombies

Multiple secrets are waiting for you to unravel in Black Ops 6 Zombies. For those making their way through Liberty Falls, you might have noticed multiple Aetherella figures you can find throughout the map, and something does happen if you can track them all down.

The Aetherella statues are small and difficult to find. Thankfully, we can get them all by opening every locked map area. This might take you a few rounds, but it should be fine if you’ve already played this game mode a few times. Finding them is the first step, and then you need to suck them up using the Thrustodyne M23, but we’ll cover the statue locations initially. Here’s what you need to know about finding all Aetherella figure locations on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Where to find all Aetherella figure locations in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Visit each statue location to collect each one, and become Aetherella. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine Aetherella statues for you to track down scattered throughout the Liberty Falls map. They are out in the open, but some of them do take some creative movement to reach. You should be able to find them all after you learn about their location. Again, you need to craft the Thrustodyn M23, which you can do on the motel’s second floor, close to where you begin on the map.

Here’s a breakdown of all nine Aetherella statue locations you can find on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6.

Aetherella Statue Description Location Image Aetherella Comic Statues There are four Aetherella statues inside the comic book store. One is in the cabinets next to the large statue, one is on the entrance stand, another is in the cabinets on the corner, and the last one is inside the window. Aetherella Washington Ave. Statue Between the comic store and the church is Washington Ave. You can find the Aetherella statue in the center window, but you can access it from across the way. Aetherella Church Statue An Aetherella Statue is in front of the church, on the right side. You’ll need to crane your neck up to see it. Aetherella Frosty Statue Make your way to the Savings and Loans building at the center of town. There’s an access point you unlock that takes you to the top of the Frosty building. There’s a statue hiding next to the vents. Aetherella Liberty Lanes Statue Next to the church is the Liberty Lanes bowling alley. If you jump on top of the bus, there’s an Aetherella Statue to the left of the Liberty Lanes sign. Aetherella Motel Statue The final statue is on the Motel sign, next to the destroyed bus.

You become the statue after you find the final Aetherella statue in Liberty Lanes. As the figure, you shoot laser beams out of your eyes and attack any zombie. You also become invulnerable, transforming into a fantastic tank for your Black Ops 6 Zombies group. However, the form only lasts for a short time, so don’t stay attached to the new form. You can use it to push you through a round or two before you Exfil with your team.

How to craft the Thrustodyn M23 in Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls

Track down the three missing parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several routes to crafting the Thrustodyn M23. One of the best ways to do is by completing small tasks throughout the Liberty Falls map. You might be able to do this by yourself, but having members on your team during this mission does make it much easier. You’ll need to take out the Groundskeeper at the cemetery to get his key, find the water valve on Washington Ave. and use it at Liberty Lanes, and then use a Mangler Gun to open the doors to the electrical store.

Once you have all the parts, return to the second floor of the Motel. There is a crafting bench in one of the rooms, where you can craft the Thrustodyn M23 at this location and then make your way throughout the map to complete the Aetherella Statue.

