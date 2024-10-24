How to Exfil in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Raptor One, we need to thank you. You’re always there for us in Call of Duty Zombies when we need to get out of Dodge in games like Black Ops Cold War.

It’s such a blessing to see that you’re back in Black Ops 6 and getting the shine you deserve. Usually, helicopter pilots are just used as fodder to feel bad for when a rocket inevitably takes them down (RIP, Mike from Resident Evil 4), but your appearance in the new game’s return to round-based Zombies is a welcome change.

Raptor One can be seen in the opening cutscene for BO6’s first Zombies map, Terminus, but there’s no chopper to be found as he and the rest of the squad have been in prison for five years. But now that it’s time to escape, will Raptor One be able to get behind the stick of a whirlybird once more?

Here’s all the info we have on the Exfil feature in Black Ops 6.

Can you Exfil in BO6 Zombies?

Run like hell. Image via Activision

Yes, the Exfil feature has returned in Black Ops 6 Zombies after it was first introduced in 2020’s Black Ops Cold War. The ability to leave with any accomplishments or loot while still alive has been a solid addition to the franchise, and Treyarch agrees.

“At some point, even the most hardened, strategically focused Zombies player needs to extricate themselves from the relentless hordes, and once you want to leave Terminus, you can call upon Raptor One to locate a landing site while you race to secure it before you’re all overwhelmed,” Treyarch said about the first BO6 Zombies map. “After clearing the vicinity, you may yet live to see another match.”

Alternatively, Treyarch says, “you can continue to explore the island, facing tougher and tougher crowds of ghoulish entities until you succumb to the threats.” The choice is yours. But sometimes, the choice isn’t yours, and you have to leave your group to go touch grass. That’s what Exfil is truly perfect for.

Exfil won’t necessarily be required for solo players, though. Treyarch has confirmed a “save and quit” feature for solo play, where players grinding Zombies mode by themselves will be able to quit and save their progress to return later.

This is obviously not possible when in multiplayer, so Exfil comes in handy when playing with others. Keep it in mind if the Zombies heat gets a bit too hot or you need to take a break.

How to Exfil in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Sometimes, you just gotta go. Image via Activision

Exfil works similarly to how it did in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. After round 10, the ability to Exfil becomes available, and you can do so by interacting (square on PS5, X on Xbox, etc.) at the exfil site (marked by a smoke grenade) to call in Raptor One to take you out of the area and end the round.

Once called in, the Exfil site must be cleared of any Zombies or Raptor One won’t be able to land and pick you up. If you fail to do so, or the timer for Exfil expires, you run the risk of your chopper being shot down and losing all of the progress you worked so hard for. So, make sure to empty out the area before boarding.

If you decide not to Exfil, you will have to wait until the next chance to do so occurs after a certain number of rounds. Otherwise, you better try your best to stay alive and make it out successfully with some big XP and other rewards.

