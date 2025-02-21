‘When did this become Fortnite?’: BO6 players have a few choice words for the TMNT update—and none of them are ‘cowabunga’

Following the addition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Black Ops 6, a few players have been riled up. Cosmetic partnerships between Activision and popular franchises are nothing new, but the quality and price of this latest update seems to have finally stirred the hornet’s nest.

Though the price of these new skins is certainly its own topic, players in a Feb. 21 Reddit thread have been discussing (with quite the vitriol) the poor quality and design the cosmetics have, claiming they aren’t worth pennies, let alone around $100. “I wouldn’t buy these skins if they were five bucks,” the thread’s creator stated, adding that CoD‘s military shooter thematic is being broken by “skins [that] just get more and more obnoxious.” Another player called the Ninja Turtles in CoD “ridiculous,” saying that they “never ever want to see leonardo run around with a shotgun in his hands” or “watch his turtle ass body flop on the ground.”

The Ninja Turtles certainly look… interesting when placed in the context of a (supposedly) adult military shooter. Image via Activision

Some of the players participating in the discussion simply got used to these sorts of collaborations, learning to put up with it over the years. “Call of Duty has had dreadful, unimmersive skins since Advanced Warfare,” one of them wrote, while another pinpointed the moment CoD became Fortnite, saying it all started with the sixth season of the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. Activision’s top shooter has certainly been following a more crossover-heavy route and trend for quite a long time with some more absurd and silly skins, and if the replies to this thread are anything to go off of, it appears many decided to simply live with it and not care. That hasn’t stopped a few players from grumbling, however.

With guns that shoot lasers and waves of electricity, goofy camouflages that turn your weapon into a Wunderwaffe project from Zombies, and all the other strange and out-of-place cosmetics, Ninja Turtles are just a drop in a vast sea of decisions that Activision is bound to continue making.

