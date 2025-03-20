Is King Von in Warzone? Possible operator skin explained

Call of Duty: Warzone has a massive roster of operator skins, so it feels like you literally can’t be surprised at whoever shows up in your lobbies—and that can include rappers, too.

With crossovers like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Boys, Tomb Raider, NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and many more wacky original CoD skins, every lobby looks like a vivid nightmare or wild romp through a kid’s imagination. Some skins, though, go viral thanks to content creators posting videos online on platforms like TikTok. This such occurrence has happened numerous times in the past, and has popped up once again with a rapper named King Von.

Here’s everything there is to know about King Von in Warzone.

Who is King Von?

A new Warzone skin? Image via Spotify

King Von was a rapper from Chicago, Illinois, who passed away at just 26 years old. Real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, King Von is most known for songs like “Took Her To The O,” “Crazy Story,” and “Armed & Dangerous.”

In 2017, King Von signed to Lil Durk’s label, Only the Family, and he released several singles and mixtapes throughout the next few years. He released his final mixtape, Levon James, on March 6, 2020.

In his life, King Von was involved with multiple run-ins with the law involving weapons and gang violence. He was shot in an altercation with another rapper’s crew in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2020, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Is King Von in Warzone?

Sorry, Von fans. Image via Activision

No, King Von is not in Warzone, and there are not any plans to add him to the game. The rumor surrounding King Von appearing as a skin in Warzone began propagating because of TikTok videos like this one by creator Legends6k, which either uses a PC mod or faked video to make it look as though King Von is in the game.

This is not the first occasion of TikTok creators faking footage like this and making a ruckus online for clout and views, and it won’t be the last. King Von likely won’t ever be coming to Warzone unless Activision negotiates with his estate.

Other rappers already included in CoD consist of the likes of Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, and Nicki Minaj, so Activision has shown a want to include hip hop artists and culture within the game. But I would not bet any money on King Von being added to the game any time soon.

Unfortunately, in 2025 and beyond, you have to question basically everything you see online. Videos are easily faked thanks to AI, and others can be done with texture mods on PC, which is likely what is the case with the above video, judging by its quality and how realistic it seems to be.

