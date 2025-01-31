The best Augments to research in BO6 Zombies – Best Augments for Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades

Black Ops 6 Zombies introduced a bunch of new mechanics to the long-running co-op mode, but none are more important than Augments.

Augments are a way for you to increase your damage, health, movement speed, and more, all while upgrading everything from your equipped Perk-a-Colas, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades. Trust us, you will need them when the Zombies come calling.

Here’s what we think are the best Augments to research and equip for every equipment in BO6 Zombies.

Best Augments in BO6 Zombies

You need all the help you can get with these undead dummies. Image via Activision

Before being able to use any of the Augments in BO6 Zombies, they first must be researched and upgraded. Augments can be found in BO6 Zombies under the Weapons category. Select Augments, and then you can choose to Research Augments or Equip them.

To research an Augment, you must first select what you want the Augment for. You can only select one Perk, Ammo Mod, or Field Upgrade at a time, unfortunately. While this selection is made, you will level up and acquire Minor and Major Augments while playing BO6 Zombies.

To research your Augments, simply play BO6 Zombies, kill zombies, finish S.A.M. Trials, and use the particular Perk/Ammo Mod/Field Upgrade to do so. Once an Augment is unlocked, you can then equip one Minor and one Major each perk piece of equipment.

Best Perk Augments in BO6 Zombies

Chug ’em down. Image via Activision

Stamin-Up Best Minor Augment Quarterback : Use equipment while sprinting. Best Major Augment Stalker : Walk faster while aiming.

Speed Cola Best Minor Augment Quick Swap : Swap weapons faster. Best Major Augment Classic Formula : Reload speed is even faster.

Deadshot Daiquiri Best Minor Augment Dead Draw : Reduce hipfire spread. Best Major Augment Dead Again : Critical hits have a chance of adding a bullet to your magazine.

Quick Revive Best Minor Augment Karmic Return : Reviving an ally heals you to full health. Best Major Augment EMT : Reviving an ally allows them to keep all of the Perks on their bleed-out bar.

Elemental Pop Best Minor Augment Chill Berry : Slightly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Best Major Augment Electric Cherry : Reloading creates an electric damage discharge that damages and stuns nearby enemies. The emptier the magazine, the stronger the damage.

PHD Flopper Best Minor Augment Tribologist : Sliding distance and speed are increased. Best Major Augment Dr. Ram : Tactical Sprint knocks down and damages base zombies.

Melee Macchiato Best Minor Augment Stick ‘n Move : Backpedal speed is increased after a successful melee attack. Best Major Augment Vampiric Extraction : Melee attacks heal a small amount of your health.

Jugger-Nog Best Minor Augment Hardened Plates : Armor plates have more damage mitigation. Best Major Augment Probiotic : Slightly increase maximum health with Jugger-Nog.

Vulture Aid Best Minor Augment Carrion Luggage : Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage. Best Major Augment Parting Gift : Vulture Aid ammo drops give more ammo to Wonder Weapons.

Death Perception Best Minor Augment Further Insight : Increase perception radius. Best Major Augment Critical Eye : Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot.



Best Ammo Mod Augments in BO6 Zombies

Burn ’em how you like. Image via Activision

Brain Rot Best Minor Augment Explosive : Charmed enemies explode at the end of Brain Rot’s duration, dealing toxic damage. Best Major Augment Big Game : Brain Rot can charm elite enemies.

Cryo Freeze Best Major Augment Liquid Nitrogen : Significantly increase your chance for Cryo Freeze to activate. Best Minor Augment Ice Cloud : Enemies that are killed while frozen may leave a cloud that slows enemies.

Dead Wire Best Minor Augment Extension : The stun and electric field last longer. Best Major Augment Lightning Strike : A bolt of lightning strikes from above, stunning all normal and special enemies in the area.

Napalm Burst Best Minor Augment Extension : Increase the burn duration. Best Major Augment Firebomb : Burned enemies explode on death, spreading the fire to nearby enemies.



Shadow Rift Best Minor Augment Haste : Shadow Rift cooldown is reduced. Best Major Augment Big Game : Shadow Rift can activate on elite enemies.

Light Mend Best Minor Augment Express Remedy : Increase the range that the glyph will move to an ally. Best Major Augment Dual Action : Consuming a healing glyph will temporarily allow you to heal faster.



Best Field Upgrade Augments in BO6 Zombies

Save them for when you need them. Image via Activision

Aether Shroud Best Minor Augment Extension : Aether Shroud duration is significantly increased. Best Major Augment Group Shroud : Nearby players are also cloaked.

Dark Flare Best Minor Augment Broad Beam : Significantly increase the size of the beam. Best Major Augment Extension : Significantly increase Dark Flare duration.

Frenzied Guard Best Minor Augment Rally : On activation, repair all nearby teammates’ armor to full. Best Major Augment Phalanx : Teammates can also repair armor from kills while near you.

Healing Aura Best Minor Augment Protection : Healed players have damage slightly mitigated for a short time. Best Major Augment Persistence : Revived players keep all Perks on their bleed-out bar.

Energy Mine Best Minor Augment Frequency Boost : Increase detonation count and duration of Energy Mine. Best Major Augment Scatter : The Energy Mine will split into three mines that scatter and detonate one time each.

Tesla Storm Best Minor Augment Lithium Charged : Increase Tesla Storm duration. Best Major Augment Shockwave : On activation, stun and damage all nearby enemies.



This article will be updated when new Augments are added to BO6.

