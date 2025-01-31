The best Augments to research in BO6 Zombies – Best Augments for Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades

Black Ops 6 Zombies introduced a bunch of new mechanics to the long-running co-op mode, but none are more important than Augments.
Augments are a way for you to increase your damage, health, movement speed, and more, all while upgrading everything from your equipped Perk-a-Colas, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades. Trust us, you will need them when the Zombies come calling.
Here’s what we think are the best Augments to research and equip for every equipment in BO6 Zombies.
Table of contents
Best Augments in BO6 Zombies
Before being able to use any of the Augments in BO6 Zombies, they first must be researched and upgraded. Augments can be found in BO6 Zombies under the Weapons category. Select Augments, and then you can choose to Research Augments or Equip them.
To research an Augment, you must first select what you want the Augment for. You can only select one Perk, Ammo Mod, or Field Upgrade at a time, unfortunately. While this selection is made, you will level up and acquire Minor and Major Augments while playing BO6 Zombies.
To research your Augments, simply play BO6 Zombies, kill zombies, finish S.A.M. Trials, and use the particular Perk/Ammo Mod/Field Upgrade to do so. Once an Augment is unlocked, you can then equip one Minor and one Major each perk piece of equipment.
Best Perk Augments in BO6 Zombies
- Stamin-Up
- Best Minor Augment
- Quarterback: Use equipment while sprinting.
- Best Major Augment
- Stalker: Walk faster while aiming.
- Best Minor Augment
- Speed Cola
- Best Minor Augment
- Quick Swap: Swap weapons faster.
- Best Major Augment
- Classic Formula: Reload speed is even faster.
- Best Minor Augment
- Deadshot Daiquiri
- Best Minor Augment
- Dead Draw: Reduce hipfire spread.
- Best Major Augment
- Dead Again: Critical hits have a chance of adding a bullet to your magazine.
- Best Minor Augment
- Quick Revive
- Best Minor Augment
- Karmic Return: Reviving an ally heals you to full health.
- Best Major Augment
- EMT: Reviving an ally allows them to keep all of the Perks on their bleed-out bar.
- Best Minor Augment
- Elemental Pop
- Best Minor Augment
- Chill Berry: Slightly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns.
- Best Major Augment
- Electric Cherry: Reloading creates an electric damage discharge that damages and stuns nearby enemies. The emptier the magazine, the stronger the damage.
- Best Minor Augment
- PHD Flopper
- Best Minor Augment
- Tribologist: Sliding distance and speed are increased.
- Best Major Augment
- Dr. Ram: Tactical Sprint knocks down and damages base zombies.
- Best Minor Augment
- Melee Macchiato
- Best Minor Augment
- Stick ‘n Move: Backpedal speed is increased after a successful melee attack.
- Best Major Augment
- Vampiric Extraction: Melee attacks heal a small amount of your health.
- Best Minor Augment
- Jugger-Nog
- Best Minor Augment
- Hardened Plates: Armor plates have more damage mitigation.
- Best Major Augment
- Probiotic: Slightly increase maximum health with Jugger-Nog.
- Best Minor Augment
- Vulture Aid
- Best Minor Augment
- Carrion Luggage: Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage.
- Best Major Augment
- Parting Gift: Vulture Aid ammo drops give more ammo to Wonder Weapons.
- Best Minor Augment
- Death Perception
- Best Minor Augment
- Further Insight: Increase perception radius.
- Best Major Augment
- Critical Eye: Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot.
- Best Minor Augment
Best Ammo Mod Augments in BO6 Zombies
- Brain Rot
- Best Minor Augment
- Explosive: Charmed enemies explode at the end of Brain Rot’s duration, dealing toxic damage.
- Best Major Augment
- Big Game: Brain Rot can charm elite enemies.
- Best Minor Augment
- Cryo Freeze
- Best Major Augment
- Liquid Nitrogen: Significantly increase your chance for Cryo Freeze to activate.
- Best Minor Augment
- Ice Cloud: Enemies that are killed while frozen may leave a cloud that slows enemies.
- Best Major Augment
- Dead Wire
- Best Minor Augment
- Extension: The stun and electric field last longer.
- Best Major Augment
- Lightning Strike: A bolt of lightning strikes from above, stunning all normal and special enemies in the area.
- Best Minor Augment
- Napalm Burst
- Best Minor Augment
- Extension: Increase the burn duration.
- Best Major Augment
- Firebomb: Burned enemies explode on death, spreading the fire to nearby enemies.
- Best Minor Augment
- Shadow Rift
- Best Minor Augment
- Haste: Shadow Rift cooldown is reduced.
- Best Major Augment
- Big Game: Shadow Rift can activate on elite enemies.
- Best Minor Augment
- Light Mend
- Best Minor Augment
- Express Remedy: Increase the range that the glyph will move to an ally.
- Best Major Augment
- Dual Action: Consuming a healing glyph will temporarily allow you to heal faster.
- Best Minor Augment
Best Field Upgrade Augments in BO6 Zombies
- Aether Shroud
- Best Minor Augment
- Extension: Aether Shroud duration is significantly increased.
- Best Major Augment
- Group Shroud: Nearby players are also cloaked.
- Best Minor Augment
- Dark Flare
- Best Minor Augment
- Broad Beam: Significantly increase the size of the beam.
- Best Major Augment
- Extension: Significantly increase Dark Flare duration.
- Best Minor Augment
- Frenzied Guard
- Best Minor Augment
- Rally: On activation, repair all nearby teammates’ armor to full.
- Best Major Augment
- Phalanx: Teammates can also repair armor from kills while near you.
- Best Minor Augment
- Healing Aura
- Best Minor Augment
- Protection: Healed players have damage slightly mitigated for a short time.
- Best Major Augment
- Persistence: Revived players keep all Perks on their bleed-out bar.
- Best Minor Augment
- Energy Mine
- Best Minor Augment
- Frequency Boost: Increase detonation count and duration of Energy Mine.
- Best Major Augment
- Scatter: The Energy Mine will split into three mines that scatter and detonate one time each.
- Best Minor Augment
- Tesla Storm
- Best Minor Augment
- Lithium Charged: Increase Tesla Storm duration.
- Best Major Augment
- Shockwave: On activation, stun and damage all nearby enemies.
- Best Minor Augment
This article will be updated when new Augments are added to BO6.
Published: Jan 31, 2025 04:13 pm