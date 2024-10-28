How to research Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Zombies is back with a bang in Black Ops 6, and there are plenty of options to improve your chances against the horde by utilizing Augments. If you’re unsure of how to research them or what the best choices are, we’re here to help.

Augments in Black Ops 6 provide permanent benefits to you and your allies in Zombies, with progress on the unlocks remaining even after Prestige, and the right choices significantly improve your ability to surge into deeper rounds.

We’ve got all the details you need to know about Augments below, including our favorites.

How to research Augments in BO6

Choose wisely.

Researching Augments in Black Ops 6 works similarly to earning experience. When you have research active on an Augment, you will earn progress towards unlocking the bonuses that are available for what you have selected—and you don’t need to be using the respective item in the game, although it does help.

For example, if you select Jugger-Nog as your active Augment research, progress towards unlocking the next level will be made regardless of whether or not you have the Jugger-Nog Perk active during any game of Zombies. However, experience gain is increased if you are using Jugger-Nog.

Only one item can be researched at once and, once unlocked, each item can have only one Minor and one Major Augment selected. However, there is no restriction on the total amount of Augments, so you can have something equipped for every item available.

Due to this, I highly recommend switching your Augment research around early on, at least until you unlock one Minor and one Major Augment for each item. This can really make a difference to survival in later Zombies rounds and having a mixture of benefits is better than having one fully-researched Augment.

Each item with Augment research available has six unlockable bonuses, three of which are Minor and three of which are Major. These range from improving the specified item to changing how it works entirely, allowing you to craft your own ideal play style.

Best Augments in BO6 Zombies

Huge boosts.

If you’re wondering what you should select as your next Augment research, take a look at our suggestions below for the best Augments.

Perk Augments

Perk Major Augment Minor Augment Jugger-Nog Reactive Armor: When an armor plate breaks, nearby normal enemies are stunned.

Hardened Plates: Armor plates have more damage mitigation. Stamin-Up Free Faller: Immune to fall damage. Quarterback: Use equipment while sprinting. Speed Cola Phantom Reload: Weapon magazines slowly refill over time. Quick Swap: Swap weapons faster. Deadshot Daiquiri Dead First: Double critical damage on enemies with full health. Dead Set: Reduced gun movement while doing advanced movement. Quick Revive EMT: Reviving an ally allows them to keep all perks on their bleed-out bar. Swift Recovery: Reviving an ally gives you both a movement speed boost. Elemental Pop Citrus Focus: If a weapon has an Ammo Mod applied, Elemental Pop only activates that one. Chill Berry: Reduce Ammo Mod cooldowns. PHD Flopper Gravity MD: Just falling from heights creates explosions. EOD Technician: Reduced height and distance required for explosions. Melee Macchiato Vampiric Extraction: Melee attacks heal a small amount of health. Strength Training: Your punch can one-hit kill normal enemies for more rounds.

Ammo Mod Augments

Ammo Mod Major Augment Minor Augment Brain Rot Pheromone: Charmed enemies distract nearby normal and special enemies. Explosive: Charmed enemies explode at the end of Brain Rot’s duration. Cryo Freeze Ice Cloud: Enemies killed while frozen may leave a cloud that slows enemies. Liquid Nitrogen: Increased chance for Cryo Freeze to activate. Dead Wire Lightning Strike: A bolt of lightning strikes from above, stunning all normal and special enemies in the area. Extension: Stun and electric field last longer. Napalm Burst Firebomb: Burned enemies explode on death. Incendiary: Each damage tick has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy. Shadow Rift Explosive Rain: Enemies dropped from portals explode on contact with the ground. Supermassive: The singularity’s lethal radius is increased and kills more enemies.

Field Upgrade Augments

Field Upgrade Major Augment Minor Augment Energy Mine Carousel: Three Energy Mines float around you, detonating when an enemy is nearby. Extra Charges: Increases max charges by one. Frenzied Guard Retribution: Trigger an explosion on activation. Normal enemies that melee you are damaged and knocked down. Rally: On activation, repair all nearby allies’ armor to full. Dark Flare Supernova: Beam is replaced by a sphere that damages enemies as it travels. The ball detonates at the end of Dark Flare’s duration. Heavy Shadow: Enemies are slowed on contact. Healing Aura Persistence: Revived players keep all perks on their bleed-out bar. Inner Strength: Affected player damage is slightly increased. Aether Shroud Void Sheath: Swap to dedicated melee weapon imbued with Dark Aether energy. Kills allow you to stay in Aether Shroud for longer. Extension: Aether Shroud duration is significantly increased.

