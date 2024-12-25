The best Call of Duty League players from 2024

Call of Duty esports has a long list of legends that have helped shape the scene and even the community, and 2024 continued in that trend by building and shaping legacies.

In the Call of Duty League’s first full year without its top name Scump, several players answered the call to become top names in the esport by dominating, building their own brand, and winning when it counted most while slaying the opposition online or on LAN.

The year of Modern Warfare 3 is behind us, and Black Ops 6 is upon us. Let’s look back and see who were some of the top players in the CDL in 2024.

Best CDL players in 2024

A force to be reckoned with. Photo by Taylor Powell

Cellium

The FaZe star was dominant all season long, finishing the year with the highest overall K/D ratio in the league (1.21), and best Hardpoint K/D ratio (1.16). But he also racked up the second highest K/D in Control (1.27), and third-highest in Search and Destroy (1.31), so he literally did it all for the squad, topping it off with an Esports World Cup victory in August.

HyDra

HyDra is a star. Photo by Ojas Devanathan via Call of Duty League

Probably the best pure slayer in the game, HyDra boasted the highest Slayer Rating (Hardpoint kills per 10 min multiplied by 2) + (SnD Kills per round * 22) + (Control kills per 10 minutes) of the year, for a second season in a row, at 90.53. It’s a stat that basically indicates the higher the number, the more lethal they are in the game.

HyDra was rewarded for his top-tier play with a nice new contract and super-team under LA Thieves that’s off to a hot 4-0 start at the time of the holiday break in this newest season.

Scrap

Stay out of his way. Photo via Call of Duty League

Perhaps best known for his trash talk and mid-game antics, Scrap is also one of the best slayers in the world, and he was neck and neck with Cellium when it comes to pure kill talent. He has also joined HyDra on the aforementioned “god squad” LA Thieves for the 2025 season.

Shotzzy

The Green Wall is in good hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shotzzy solidified himself as another budding legend in CoD esports with another stellar season under the OpTic Texas flag, and he did it by winning a championship and assuming the mantle left by Scump after he retired in 2023, becoming the new face of the franchise and one of the top overall streamers in CoD.

Simp

A perennial MVP contender. Screenshot by Dot Esports via [Call of Duty League](https://youtu.be/kgb7ZRUA5c8)

The young legend took home the CDL regular season MVP award. Unfortunately, FaZe was dropped by Toronto Ultra in the second round of the elimination bracket at CoD Champs, preventing him from picking up his second championship trophy. But whenever he decides to hang up his Scuf controller, you can be sure that Simp will be in the convo for one of the best to ever do it.

Gwinn

Keep an eye out for this one. Photo via Call of Duty League

Looking ahead, the new season’s biggest star thus far is Gwinn of the Carolina Royal Ravens. Although it’s very early, the Royal Ravens are 4-0 to begin the year and is leading everyone in K/D at the end of 2024. The new Carolina roster of him, Slasher, TJHaLy, and Vivid, is looking poised to make some noise in the new year.

While Carolina finished 10th in the regular season, Gwinn is looking like he could be the next big star to take over in the league in his second season.

