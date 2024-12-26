Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Weaver CODMAS skin in BO6 fighting on Holiday Nuketown
'Tis the season for updates. Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

The 7 best loadouts to ‘sleigh’ your enemies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Jingle bells, Nuketown smells, it's time to play all day.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 26, 2024 10:58 am

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and nothing makes Call of Duty players jollier than dominating lobbies online.

Recommended Videos

In Black Ops 6, there’s plenty of gifts under the tree for players to unwrap and build out their best loadouts for dominating games in multiplayer, and we’ve got a hefty sack of them for you to peruse down below.

Here’s our festive choices for the best loadouts to destroy Christmas noobs with in BO6.

Table of contents

Best loadouts in BO6

Jack Frost operator fighting on Holiday Nuketown in BO6
You’ll do more than nip at their nose with these guns. Image via Activision

No matter which kind of weapon you like to use, we’ve got you covered with the best loadouts and best weapons in BO6. Use our builds on the top guns in the game and you’ll be frying Christmas newbies like a holiday hash.

XM4

XM4 assault rifle in Black Ops 6
You can’t go wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex
MuzzleCompensator
(Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
Rear GripCommando Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The XM4 shines as the best overall gun in BO6. It has little to no recoil to speak of, and this loadout will turn it into even more of a laser beam that you will barely have to control as you mow down enemies on Holiday Nuketown.

Model L

Model L assault rifle in Black Ops 6
Precision pain. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range)
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)

The Model L is another top assault rifle in BO6 and is well-worth using in a variety of situations, but it excels at mid-range, allowing you to farm enemies as they spawn in a number of different respawn modes.

Jackal PDW

Jackal PDW SMG in BO6 Black Ops 6
Still a force to be reckoned with. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, ADS Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The Jackal PDW is the weapon and build of choice for top Call of Duty League pros, so you should have no issue handling all of the Christmas noobs with ease as you utilize omnimovement to ruin the holiday season for some.

C9

The C9 SMG in Black Ops 6
MP5, C9, whatever it is, it’s good. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
Rear GripErgonomic Grip
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockBalanced Stock
(Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The C9 is another popular SMG in BO6. It’s available early on, so if you’re new to the game, you can work on leveling it up right away to handle any Grinch who comes your way.

Marine SP

Marine SP Black Ops 6 shotgun in BO6
Pump the chumps. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachments
MuzzleModified Choke
(ADS Pellet Spread)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Vertical Recoil Control, Magazine Ammo Capacity, Damage Range)
UnderbarrelPrecision Foregrip
(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control)
StockErgonomic Stock
(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRapid Fire
(Rechamber Speed, Fire Rate)

Shotgun gamers are having a blast with this Marine SP build, which is dominant at close range on small maps like anything in the Face Off Moshpit playlist.

XMG

XMG LMG in Black Ops 6
Like slapping a giant magazine on an M4. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachments
OpticPrismatech Reflex
MuzzleCompensator
(Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelReinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
UnderbarrelVertical Foregrip
(Horizontal Recoil Control)
MagazineFast Mag I
(Reload Quickness, Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed)
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockLight Stock
(Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The XMG is by far the best LMG in the game, so if you need a couple dozen extra bullets to do all of your holiday slay-riding on the scoreboard, then this build is the one for you.

LR 7.62

LR 7.62 sniper rifle in BO6
Bolt-action beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
BarrelGain-Twist Barrel
(Bullet Velocity)
MagazineExtended Mag I
(Magazine Ammo Capacity)
Rear GripRear Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
StockLight Stock
(Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
LaserStrelok Laser
(Hipfire to ADS Accuracy)

With this sniper loadout, you’ll never be able to tell if they’ve been naughty or nice because you’ll be picking them off from such a long distance that it won’t matter either way.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter