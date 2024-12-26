The 7 best loadouts to ‘sleigh’ your enemies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and nothing makes Call of Duty players jollier than dominating lobbies online.

In Black Ops 6, there’s plenty of gifts under the tree for players to unwrap and build out their best loadouts for dominating games in multiplayer, and we’ve got a hefty sack of them for you to peruse down below.

Here’s our festive choices for the best loadouts to destroy Christmas noobs with in BO6.

Best loadouts in BO6

You’ll do more than nip at their nose with these guns. Image via Activision

No matter which kind of weapon you like to use, we’ve got you covered with the best loadouts and best weapons in BO6. Use our builds on the top guns in the game and you’ll be frying Christmas newbies like a holiday hash.

XM4

You can’t go wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip Commando Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The XM4 shines as the best overall gun in BO6. It has little to no recoil to speak of, and this loadout will turn it into even more of a laser beam that you will barely have to control as you mow down enemies on Holiday Nuketown.

Model L

Precision pain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range) Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed)

The Model L is another top assault rifle in BO6 and is well-worth using in a variety of situations, but it excels at mid-range, allowing you to farm enemies as they spawn in a number of different respawn modes.

Jackal PDW

Still a force to be reckoned with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Bullet Velocity, Damage Range) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, ADS Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The Jackal PDW is the weapon and build of choice for top Call of Duty League pros, so you should have no issue handling all of the Christmas noobs with ease as you utilize omnimovement to ruin the holiday season for some.

C9

MP5, C9, whatever it is, it’s good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Ported Compensator

(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The C9 is another popular SMG in BO6. It’s available early on, so if you’re new to the game, you can work on leveling it up right away to handle any Grinch who comes your way.

Marine SP

Pump the chumps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachments Muzzle Modified Choke

(ADS Pellet Spread) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Vertical Recoil Control, Magazine Ammo Capacity, Damage Range) Underbarrel Precision Foregrip

(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control) Stock Ergonomic Stock

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Rapid Fire

(Rechamber Speed, Fire Rate)

Shotgun gamers are having a blast with this Marine SP build, which is dominant at close range on small maps like anything in the Face Off Moshpit playlist.

XMG

Like slapping a giant magazine on an M4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachments Optic Prismatech Reflex Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Fast Mag I

(Reload Quickness, Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Light Stock

(Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)

The XMG is by far the best LMG in the game, so if you need a couple dozen extra bullets to do all of your holiday slay-riding on the scoreboard, then this build is the one for you.

LR 7.62

Bolt-action beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel

(Bullet Velocity) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Rear Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Light Stock

(Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed) Laser Strelok Laser

(Hipfire to ADS Accuracy)

With this sniper loadout, you’ll never be able to tell if they’ve been naughty or nice because you’ll be picking them off from such a long distance that it won’t matter either way.

