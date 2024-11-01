The best XMG loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Every squad needs an LMG player in Call of Duty. The player who sacrifices mobility for sheer firepower and the ability to hold down an entire area of the map.
For this kind of player, Black Ops 6 has the XMG, which is a heavy version of the popular XM4 assault rifle, meaning that it combines some of the best aspects of both to create a weapon that’s worthy in the loadout of just about any operator when it comes to stomping out the competition online.
Here’s our pick for the best build and class setup for the XMG LMG in BO6.
Best XMG class in BO6
The XMG is the strongest LMG in BO6 so far, and this loadout turns it into a reliable damage-dealer for a variety of situations. You won’t be able to out-gun a rapid-fire SMG up close, but this build is perfect for mid-range damage and patient play.
Best XMG build in BO6
|Slot
|Attachments
|Optic
|Prismatech Reflex
|Muzzle
|Compensator
(Vertical Recoil Control)
|Barrel
|Reinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
|Underbarrel
|Vertical Foregrip
(Horizontal Recoil Control)
|Magazine
|Fast Mag I
(Reload Quickness, Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed)
|Rear Grip
|Quickdraw Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
|Stock
|Light Stock
(Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed)
|Fire Mods
|Recoil Springs
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
These attachments provide glorious buffs across the board, including 20 percent in Bullet Velocity, around 40 percent for Recoil Control, 21 percent for Movement Speed, and 23 percent in Aim Down Sight Speed, bringing the XMG up top snuff with other popular guns in multiplayer.
Whichever optic you prefer, feel free to use on this setup, also dependent on what map and mode you’re playing on and where you like to set up to deal damage. The longer range you fight at, the longer scope you will like, and so forth. But the rest of this loadout was crafted with killing and staying alive in mind.
But the good news is that with this build, you will be able to maintain some level of mobility simultaneously with long-range precision, so you can swiftly move from objective to choke point without being too much of a slug, and also gun down foes from afar before they can get near you with omnimovement capabilities.
Best XMG loadout and class setup in BO6
Equipment
- Pistol: Grekhova
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
- Melee: Knife
- Tactical: Concussion or Flash
- Lethal: Semtex or Frag
- Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Perks and class setup
- Perk one: Tac Mask
- Perk two: Dispatcher
- Perk three: Quartermaster
- Combat Specialty: Strategist
- Wildcard: Gunfighter
LMG play is rewarded by those who like to hold down choke points, rack up Scorestreaks on unsuspecting or stubborn foes, and help out the team in the long run. This class setup is perfect for that, utilizing the Strategist Combat Specialty to earn score bonuses for defending objectives or picking enemies off of them.
Tac Mask feels like a necessity while Flash Grenades are so strong, while Dispatcher will also work towards building score for easy Scorestreaks. Quartermaster will keep you in the fight with your tacticals and lethals recharging while on long streaks.
The Scorestreaks you choose are up to you, but I love to run Counter UAV, Napalm Strike, and Hellstorm, which are all quicker to earn with this class setup.
Published: Nov 1, 2024 01:36 pm