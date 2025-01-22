All new multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 season 2

Call of Duty’s quest around the globe continues in season two of Black Ops 6, adding multiple new multiplayer maps into the pool for players to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

With five CoD maps total, including four six-vs-six maps, two Strike maps, and one remastered classic from Black Ops 2, there’s a solid amount of variety ready to hit the multiplayer battlefield in season two, both at launch and even more coming at mid-season.

Read on below to find out all about the new maps coming to BO6 multiplayer in season two.

All new maps in BO6 season 2

Bounty

Party’s over. Image via Activision

Type: Core (Six-vs-six)

Core (Six-vs-six) Size: Medium

Medium Availability: Season two launch

This one looks like a classic three-lane map, with areas to deploy left, right, and center in the medium-sized map that’s set at the top of a skyscraper in Avalon and includes the penthouse suite of a crime boss.

“The Rogue team are here to celebrate their previous victories, but the party is short-lived, as friends turn into enemies, and chaos reigns,” Activision said. “From the starting point of a pristine Patio, move inside an opulent, gold-plated Nightclub and Lounge where top-shelf entertaining was provided to a variety of rich guests. Ambush enemies by jumping over the light fixtures hanging over the Lobby below.”

Dealership

You should probably buy used. Image via Activision

Type: Core (Six-vs-six)

Core (Six-vs-six) Size: Medium

Medium Availability: Season two launch

A bunch of really nice luxury cars are set to get blown up and shot up on Dealership, which also takes place in Avalon as a front for some sort of black market operation where the price for these supercars is guns, ammo, and whatever else a criminal dreams of at night.

“Battle around the wreckage in the Car Lot and Showroom, pushing the fight into the interior Commissary and Lounge or out on the Courtyard and once offered an idyllic vista,” Activision said. “Open the sliding doors to either side of the Garage for a quick ambush or close them to stall incoming enemies. For the best sights over the Garage and Sales room, head into the Admin office and bounce between the two windows overlooking the areas, controlling the center of the map.”

Lifeline

Bring a lifejacket. Image via Activision

Type: Strike (Six-vs-six, two-vs-two)

Strike (Six-vs-six, two-vs-two) Size: Small

Small Availability: Season two launch

This BO2 Hijacked lookalike is a lot smaller and features some long passageways perfect to be added to the growing list of Strike maps in BO6, taking place on a boat that’s “currently chopping through the waves at high velocity, pursued by enemy gunboats, enemy evasion is certainly not guaranteed.” Sounds like a chaotic party, which is all we can ask for out of a Strike map.

Bullet

Faster than a speeding WHAT? Image via Activision

Type: Strike (Six-vs-six, two-vs-two)

Strike (Six-vs-six, two-vs-two) Size: Small

Small Availability: Season Two Reloaded

One of two maps coming at mid-season, Bullet looks like it may be one of the most claustrophobic Strike maps yet, taking place on a Bullet Train and featuring a handful of narrow passages rife for camo challenge farmers.

“Race through the automatic sliding doors separating each car, from the first-class lounge through the dining car, second-class seats, and up to the cab where the fallen conductor dispels any hope of reaching the destination in one piece,” Activision said. “When things get too hot inside, try your luck via a roof hatch up top; watch your step or risk being thrown from the train.”

Grind

Welcome back. Image via Activision

Type: Core (Six-vs-six)

Core (Six-vs-six) Size: Medium

Medium Availability: Season Two Reloaded

A remastered BO2 classic, Grind takes place in a skatepark filled with glorious angles and cover, odd geometry, and fun graffiti all across the landscape. It originally launched as DLC for BO2 way back in 2013, and fans are thrilled to have it back.

“Shred your enemies across the indoor stadium and pro shop or soak up the sunshine in the huge skate bowl and halfpipe outdoors,” Activision said. “Use the ramps for cover and to get above the competition and bust out your best tricks like the 360-corkscrew one-shot.”

Activision also mysteriously teased an “additional surprise” that will come to this map sometime after season two launches, so be on the lookout for whatever the devs have in store.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy