Black Ops 6 season 2 early patch notes: 6 weapons, 5 maps, challenge tracking, and more

New season, new weapons, new maps, and all-new hype. Black Ops 6 season two is here.

Along with a new Zombies map and several additions for loadouts, BO6 season two is looking like a solid reason to grab the squad and get back online. Here’s everything changes in the new season via the season two BO6 patch notes.

BO6 season 2 early patch notes

Weapon balancing

Time to change up the loadouts. Image via Activision

Seasonal updates in CoD always bring a slew of weapon changes to shake up the meta. Check back here on Jan. 28 for detailed info on what guns are changing and how.

4 new maps, 1 remake

New locations to wreak havoc in. Image via Activision

While fans will have to wait for midseason for a remaster of the BO2 DLC map Grind and one other new map Bullet, three new maps will be available at launch: Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline, the last of which is a Strike map.

6 new weapons

A familiar friend. Image via Activision

A new SMG, assault rifle, LMG, and marksman rifle will be available at launch, while two more weapons are scheduled to come in-season. The PPSh-41 (SMG), Cypher 091 (AR), Feng 82 (LMG), and TR2 (marksman rifle) will all be available at launch of season two.

Additional new weapon attachments are also coming in season two, including a Full-Auto Mod (AEK-973), Binary Trigger (Tanto .22), Blet-Fed Attachment (LMGs), and more are included in the new season.

New Zombies map: The Tomb

Keep on killing the undead. Image via Activision

BO6’s fourth new Zombies map, The Tomb, kicks off at season two’s launch, with a new Easter egg and story grind to continue.

Ranked Play season 2

Squad up and rank up. Image via Activision

A new season of Ranked Play arrives at season two’s launch, including new rewards to earn like camos, calling cards, blueprints, and more.

New Operators, including The Terminator

Go with him if you want to live. Image via Activision

Arnold Schwarzenegger himself is coming to BO6 by way of The Terminator Ultra Skin Tracer Pack operator bundle, which includes Arnold’s likeness from the original movie, along with his Titanium Core cyborg skin. Two other new operators, Vortex (BlackCell) and Nocturne, are available as part of the battle pass.

New game modes

Group up for some new fun. Image via Activision

New modes in season two include a brand new one called Overdrive, which is a “charged-up twist on Team Deathmatch” where teams compete to earn the most stars. Stars are earned by eliminating players, but more stars are given depending on how they are killed, like body shots, headshots, or executions.

A returning fan-favorite mode, Gun Game, comes in season two, a free-for-all mode where all players start the match with the same gun and cycle through 20 different weapons with the winner being crowned after landing a kill with all 20.

There are also a couple of Valentine’s Day-themed modes coming around Feb. 14, Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance-Off.

New Perk, Wildcard, and Scorestreak

New customization is always crucial. Image via Activision

New loadout options arrive in season two, including two Enforcer (Red) perks called Slipstream (“Raises your base sprint speed at the cost of removing Tac Sprint”), and Hunter’s Instinct (“Eliminating an enemy marks the next closest enemy”), the Flyswatter Wildcard (“Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher), and War Machine Scorestreak (“Powerful burst-fire grenade launcher with grenades that explode on impact”).

Challenge tracking

Track your progress. Image via Activision

On the quality of life front, you will now be able to track challenges in-game. Players will be able to manually select 10 Calling Card challenges and 10 Camo Challenges

Limited time events

Mark your calendars. Image via Activision

Here’s a quick look at some upcoming events in season two, before more are added in Season Two Reloaded:

The Terminator (Feb. 6 to 20) Rewards: Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle and a PP-919 SMG Weapon Blueprint, plus more.

Shadow Hunt (Feb. 13 to 20) Binary Trigger Fire Mod for the Tanto .22 SMG and the TR2 Marksman Rifle, plus more.

St. Patrick’s Day Clover Craze (March) Rewards: TBA



More to come midseason

You coming back? Image via Activision

Season Two Reloaded is likely to begin either at the end of February or beginning of March when more will be added to the game, including maps, weapons, and other additions.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

