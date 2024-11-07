All new Perks and Wildcards in Warzone BO6 season one

The Black Ops 6 takeover has arrived in Warzone, meaning new weapons and new operators. But there’s also a massive overhaul to how Perks work.

Recommended Videos

Gone are the old perks, replaced with new ones from BO6. And the way they are equipped is changing, too, with a set number you can choose from and a Wildcard to go with it. No loadout will be complete without some good Perks to accompany it.

Here’s everything there is to know about all of the new Perks in Warzone coming with the Black Ops 6 season one update on Nov. 14.

All new Warzone Perks and Wildcards

Pick three of them and then get ready to drop in. Image via Activision

Perks are very different now in Warzone as part of Black Ops 6. You must pick three perks, one of each from three different sets of six (blue, red, or yellow), along with a Wildcard for each of your Loadouts in Warzone. This is called the Pick-3 Perks system.

Perk One (Blue)

Perk Name Description Reflexes Triggered explosives have a delay when sprinting past them. Veteran Reduce the negative effects of some enemy equipment. While aiming down sights, reduce flinching and extend Hold Breath duration. Grenadier Explosive damage slows enemy health regeneration and movement speed. Throw equipment farther and see a preview of the trajectory. Dexterity Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage. Scavenger Start equipped with maximum reserve ammo for your primary weapon. Resupply ammo equipment, and plates from dead enemies. Survivor Start regenerating health more quickly. Your allies revive you faster when you’re Downed.

Perk Two (Red)

Perk Name Description Quartermaster Recharge equipment over time (50 seconds). Bomb Squad Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage. Spot enemy equipment and Killstreaks through walls. Tracker See enemy footsteps. Bullets you fire briefly mark an enemy for you and your squad. Enemies that down you are automatically pinged. Sprinter Can Tactical Sprint indefinitely. Cold-Blooded Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Prevents some enemy recon Perks and effects. Quick Fix Killing enemies or inserting armor plates immediately starts health regeneration. Can insert armor plates one-handed.

Perk Three (Yellow)

Gung-Ho Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting. Resolute Taking damage from gunfire provides a boost to movement speed for a short duration. Ghost Undetectable by enemy Radar Pings while moving. Cannot be detected by some devices. Birdseye UAVs you call in are 25% larger and show the heading of the enemy for your squad. Detects players with Ghost. Tempered Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three. Alertness Sense when enemies are nearby. Tell when you are being aimed at by the enemy.

Wildcards

Wildcard Name Description Overkill Equip two primary or secondary weapons. Bandolier Your loadout provides a Munitions Satchel. Gunfighter Equip three extra attachments to your primary weapon. Battle Ready Your loadout provides a UAV and Utility Box.

Wildcards are quite important this time around. In the past, players could equip two primary weapons in their Loadout by default. Now, you must choose the Overkill Wildcard to do so. There are three other valuable Wildcards to choose from, though, such as Gunfighter to allow you to equip eight attachments on your primary gun.

Lootable Perks and Specialist

Is your battle royale squad ready? Image via Activision

Perks will also be found as ground loot in Warzone, including two that are only found as loot and cannot be equipped otherwise:

Irradiated: While under the effects of the gas circle or equipment, you will move faster, take reduced gas damage, and can insert armor plates.

While under the effects of the gas circle or equipment, you will move faster, take reduced gas damage, and can insert armor plates. Shrouded: Drop a Smoke Grenade when entering the downed state.

Additionally, the Specialist Bonus can also be found, which gives you all 18 Pick-3 Perks, along with both Irradiated and Shrouded, to turn you into a super operator.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available, such as new Perks being added to the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy