Warzone early patch notes – Black Ops 6 season 1, new map, new guns, and more

The next evolution of Warzone is here as part of Black Ops 6’s season one update on Nov. 14.

With each new CoD game, Warzone receives some massive overhauls, and this year is no different. BO6 changes the game with omnimovement, and the new movement mechanic is now joining Warzone to help you deke your opponents in Battle Royale or Resurgence modes. But that’s just the beginning of what’s in store for Warzone as part of the year of BO6.

Check out the patch notes below for Warzone’s BO6 season one update, coming to CoD on Nov. 14.

Warzone early patch notes: BO6 season 1

Drop in to a whole new neighborhood. Image via Activision

Season one of Black Ops 6 is another transformative one for Warzone, bringing BO6 integration into the fold along with a new map, quality of life changes, and a lot more. Keep on reading to see what’s happening in Warzone.

New Resurgence map: Area 99

A new place to play. Image via Activision

Welcome to Area 99. The small-scale Resurgence map first revealed at CoD Next this summer is the home of the original Nuketown. In fact, it’s a production facility that was tasked with mass-producing Nuketowns for nuclear weapons testing.

“Set against the unrelenting heat of the Nevada desert, Area 99 – or more specifically, the Echo Ridge Weapons Station – was a top-secret government site constructed in the 1950s, concealed from the public just miles away from the original Nuketown testing site,” Activision said. “Designed to push the bounds of radiation testing and cement American dominance, the entire region was subsequently abandoned after an unfortunate reactor leak, and the project erased by the government.”

There are 10 total POIs on Area 99, including the central Reactor, a Bunker, a Warehouse, and a Mannequin Assembly factory to stock all those Nuketowns with.

BO6 weapons and movement are here

Move it and grove it. Image via Activision

The Black Ops 6 integration into Warzone is the biggest feature of the update, bringing all of the game’s guns (including seven new season one weapons), operators, and more into the fold. And that includes the new omnimovement abilities, allowing players to sprint, slide, or dive in any direction.

This also includes all of BO6’s Field Upgrades, Equipment, and Scorestreaks, but also an overhaul to the Perks system that also now includes Wildcards. You will now pick three perks, with each perk slot coming with their own selections, before creating your loadouts.

With BO6, MW2, and MW3 weapons all in the fold, there is a horrifying total of 177 weapons to choose from now in Warzone. And as for operators, there’s 157 of them now.

Battle Royale Ranked Play returns

Finally! Image via Activision

Big map Ranked Play finally makes its triumphant return, but not until midseason. The Season One Reloaded update for BO6 and Warzone will go live some time in December. Until then, Battle Royale will take place in Urzikstan while Resurgence will be playable on Area 99 and Rebirth Island.

Keep in mind that Verdansk is set to return some time in 2025, potentially around March for Warzone’s fifth anniversary and the launch of season three.

Weapon balancing

Stay up to date with what’s meta. Image via Activision

Previous weapons from MW3 and MW2 are likely to be changed a bit once the new update goes live to help pave the way for the newest guns. Check back here for more info on what’s new and different when the new season begins on Nov. 14.

This article will be updated with more information and updated details once it becomes available on patch day, Nov. 14.

