All new weapons in Black Ops 6 season 1

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 year is beginning with a bang with a tremendous amount of content in season one, including new weapons.
Season one of BO6 will not only introduce the game’s weapons, operators, and omnimovement to Warzone, but it is adding a ton of new content to the game like new maps, perks, and more. But the biggest draw in CoD, as always, is the weapons.
In total, there are a whopping seven new weapons, including five guns and two melee weapons, being added in season one, so there is a lot to look forward to. And all of them have levels, attachments, and camos to unlock, so the grind will begin anew again just a few short weeks after the new CoD’s launch.
Check out all of the new weapons coming to BO6 in its first season below.
All new guns in BO6 season 1
Check out the massive arsenal additions coming in BO6’s season one, which begins on Nov. 14, including a new AR, SMG, sniper, shotgun, and more.
Krig C (Assault Rifle)
“Full-auto assault rifle. High damage and average handling. Recoil pattern starts very controllable before ramping up.”
- How to get: Battle Pass reward (Page three HVT reward, Page 14 blueprint)
If this AR sounds familiar, it’s because it’s named similarly to the popular Krig-6 AR from Black Ops Cold War. It comes with 43 levels of progression and is described as a “hard-hitting, versatile assault rifle that performs well across multiple ranges.”
Saug (SMG)
“Fully automatic submachine gun. Excellent mobility and good handling. Great rate of fire. High recoil.”
- How to get: Battle Pass reward (Page three HVT reward, Page 14 blueprint)
Another returning gun, the Saug SMG was a favorite from Black Ops 4 and Blackout. Activision suggests to “pull down when aiming to counter the recoil or better yet improve the weapon’s already great hip-fire capabilities with the appropriate attachments.”
Maelstrom (Shotgun)
“Fully automatic shotgun. Good range and handling. High recoil and large hip spread.”
- How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward
A full-auto shotgun in an omnimovement world, oh boy. Activision says that what the Maelstrom “lacks in power compared to the other shotguns, it makes up for with its rapid-fire full-auto capabilities.”
AMR Mod 4 (Sniper Rifle)
“Semi-auto sniper rifle. One-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs. Very high recoil and slow rate of fire. You can steady your aim while ADSing.”
- How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward
Described as “the hardest hitting weapon in its class,” this sniper rifle has one-shot kill potential “across the upper body,” although it is “slow to aim and it kicks hard.”
Sirin 9mm (Secondary)
“Fully automatic specialty weapon. Offers SMG characteristics as a secondary weapon. Slow rate of fire.”
- How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward
This new weapon introduces an all-new Secondary weapon class, called Special, in addition to handguns and melee weapons. It’s basically a foldable SMG that has “full-auto fire with a slow and steady fire rate to help you stay on target up to the mid-range.”
Power Drill (Melee)
“Two-hit kill. Very short range. Very fast attack speed.”
- How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward
This one is kind of self-explanatory, but the drill is a two-shot kill that will likely become a mainstay in silly montages.
Butcher Knife (Melee)
“One-hit kill. Short-medium range. Medium attack speed.”
- How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward
This melee weapon features “a combo of sweeping attacks and head-on strikes” for one-hit kills at short-medium range.
Published: Nov 7, 2024 01:37 pm