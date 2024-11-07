All new weapons in Black Ops 6 season 1

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 year is beginning with a bang with a tremendous amount of content in season one, including new weapons.

Season one of BO6 will not only introduce the game’s weapons, operators, and omnimovement to Warzone, but it is adding a ton of new content to the game like new maps, perks, and more. But the biggest draw in CoD, as always, is the weapons.

In total, there are a whopping seven new weapons, including five guns and two melee weapons, being added in season one, so there is a lot to look forward to. And all of them have levels, attachments, and camos to unlock, so the grind will begin anew again just a few short weeks after the new CoD’s launch.

Check out all of the new weapons coming to BO6 in its first season below.

All new guns in BO6 season 1

Are you ready for it? Image via Activision

Check out the massive arsenal additions coming in BO6’s season one, which begins on Nov. 14, including a new AR, SMG, sniper, shotgun, and more.

Krig C (Assault Rifle)

Another top meta option? Image via Activision

“Full-auto assault rifle. High damage and average handling. Recoil pattern starts very controllable before ramping up.”

How to get: Battle Pass reward (Page three HVT reward, Page 14 blueprint)

If this AR sounds familiar, it’s because it’s named similarly to the popular Krig-6 AR from Black Ops Cold War. It comes with 43 levels of progression and is described as a “hard-hitting, versatile assault rifle that performs well across multiple ranges.”

Saug (SMG)

Remember me? Image via Activision

“Fully automatic submachine gun. Excellent mobility and good handling. Great rate of fire. High recoil.”

How to get: Battle Pass reward (Page three HVT reward, Page 14 blueprint)

Another returning gun, the Saug SMG was a favorite from Black Ops 4 and Blackout. Activision suggests to “pull down when aiming to counter the recoil or better yet improve the weapon’s already great hip-fire capabilities with the appropriate attachments.”

Maelstrom (Shotgun)

Enter the storm. Image via Activision

“Fully automatic shotgun. Good range and handling. High recoil and large hip spread.”

How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward

A full-auto shotgun in an omnimovement world, oh boy. Activision says that what the Maelstrom “lacks in power compared to the other shotguns, it makes up for with its rapid-fire full-auto capabilities.”

AMR Mod 4 (Sniper Rifle)

Strike from afar. Image via Activision

“Semi-auto sniper rifle. One-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs. Very high recoil and slow rate of fire. You can steady your aim while ADSing.”

How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward

Described as “the hardest hitting weapon in its class,” this sniper rifle has one-shot kill potential “across the upper body,” although it is “slow to aim and it kicks hard.”

Sirin 9mm (Secondary)

A new kind of gun. Image via Activision

“Fully automatic specialty weapon. Offers SMG characteristics as a secondary weapon. Slow rate of fire.”

How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward

This new weapon introduces an all-new Secondary weapon class, called Special, in addition to handguns and melee weapons. It’s basically a foldable SMG that has “full-auto fire with a slow and steady fire rate to help you stay on target up to the mid-range.”

Power Drill (Melee)

Bring your tools. Image via Activision

“Two-hit kill. Very short range. Very fast attack speed.”

How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward

This one is kind of self-explanatory, but the drill is a two-shot kill that will likely become a mainstay in silly montages.

Butcher Knife (Melee)

YES, CHEF! Image via Activision

“One-hit kill. Short-medium range. Medium attack speed.”

How to get: Mid-season addition as an event reward

This melee weapon features “a combo of sweeping attacks and head-on strikes” for one-hit kills at short-medium range.

