All new multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 season 1

The Black Ops 6 live content season is in full swing, and Activision is kicking things off with a banger for season one.
Call of Duty’s latest game is being injected with seven new weapons, a bunch of new operators, a battle pass, Warzone integration, and more for season one when it begins on Nov. 14. But for multiplayer fans, it doesn’t get better than six new maps coming to the game throughout the season.
Read on below for all of the info on the new maps coming in BO6 season one.
All new maps in BO6 season 1
There are six new maps in BO6 season one, with three available on day one and and three more coming at mid-season, including a remaster of a fan-favorite from Black Ops 4.
Hideout
- Release date: Season one launch
- Modes: Six-vs-six
- Size: Medium
On day one, BO6 players can jump into this new map based in a training site for things like target practice, obstacles, and more, reminiscent of Firing Range from Black Ops past.
“The vault and blueprints buildings offer intense, multi-level indoor combat while the armory and open bus set the stage to ambush passing enemies,” Activision said. “Whether you’re weaving between cover on the ground or mantling up onto one of many vantage points, this map offers the tools you need to perfect your training in the field.”
Heirloom
- Release date: Season one launch
- Modes: Two-vs-two, six-vs-six
- Size: Small
The Strike map type from the Face Off Moshpit playlist gets its first of two new small maps on launch day, with Heirloom set inside of an art exhibit.
“Navigate in and around a huge sculptural centerpiece in the main exhibit or branch out into the lobby or a side exhibit for a closer fight,” Activision said. “Ambush enemies in the corner cloakroom and light display and — if you can manage to catch a breath — read up on the vibrant history of Avalon’s Post-Expressionism and Minimalist art movements.”
Extraction
- Release date: Season one launch
- Modes: Six-vs-six
- Size: Medium
Return to Avalon for another new six-vs-six map on season one launch day, set at a heliport by the sea.
“For a prime view of the action, nothing rivals the height provided by the air traffic control tower,” Activision said. “For a more discreet attack, get under the landing deck and fight in close quarters right up against the water and along the loading docks. Whatever your playstyle, this map offers multiple routes to extracting certain victory.”
Hacienda
- Release date: Mid-season
- Modes: Six-vs-six
- Size: Medium
The first of likely many remastered maps from CoD history comes at season one’s midway point. Hacienda returns from Black Ops 4, set in a beautiful vineyard estate.
“Hacienda’s grounds are as idyllic as its luxurious interior, complete with a boathouse and swimming area alongside an extended outdoor patio to the north and the wine shed and vineyard in the south,” Activision said. “Long-ranged sightlines abound, but plentiful architectural elements provide the means to get up close for the elimination.”
Racket
- Release date: Mid-season
- Modes: Two-vs-two, six-vs-six
- Size: Small
Bring a bag for this bank vault heist, another small Strike map that comes at mid-season.
“Breach the premises in this small-sized underground bank vault, a line of broken tiles marking the path of the center bulldozer placed before the vault of golden bars,” Activision said. “Defaced pieces of art and the crossed-out emblem of the Luttazzi family indicate not just greed but malicious intent. In combat, however, leave that all to the side — keep your senses sharp and your head on a swivel while navigating the map’s many tight corners and enclosed spaces.”
Nuketown Holiday
- Release date: Mid-season
- Modes: Six-vs-six
- Size: Small
Nuketown gets a lovely wintry makeover just in time for the holiday break, meaning Season One Reloaded will likely hit some time in the first couple of weeks of December, and Nuketown Holiday will be a part of it.
Published: Nov 7, 2024 02:09 pm