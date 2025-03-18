What is the Low Profile perk in BO6?

Call of Duty’s UI has gotten better over the last couple years, but sometimes, there are still some flubs that make no sense—like players wondering what the Low Profile perk is.

In the Clover Craze event for Black Ops 6, several rewards do not have any descriptions or explanations as to what they are. One of these is the Flyswatter Wildcard, while another is the Low Profile perk.

Both of these rewards do not explain what they are. There’s no real explanation or excuse for this, but you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for more information on what the unlock entails and what you have to do to get it.

We’re here to help. This is what you need to know about the Low Profile perk in BO6.

BO6 Low Profile perk, explained

Always keep a low profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Low Profile perk in BO6 is not a BO6 perk at all. It’s actually a perk for Warzone that fits into Slot One whenever you unlock it, and it does not exist in BO6 multiplayer or Zombies whatsoever. Here’s what it does:

Warzone Perk: Low Profile “Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies.”



To unlock Low Profile during Clover Craze, you must collect 1,800 Clovers. Clovers are dropped by enemies during Clover Craze in BO6 multiplayer and Zombies, and they can also be found in caches (chests) in Warzone.

If you do not unlock Low Profile during Clover Craze, it will instead become an Armory Unlock and can be unlocked later once Clover Craze is over with nothing but XP, so don’t worry if you don’t get the Clovers needed.

To get Armory Unlocks in BO6, from the multiplayer menu, go to Barracks, then select Challenges, then select Armory. Here, you can select from a number of past event unlocks to select one as your active unlock that you will then generate XP for. Once you earn the designated amount of XP, the Low Profile perk will be unlocked. But this is only possible after Clover Craze ends at 12pm CT on March 27.

Annoyingly, you need to re-select your active armory challenge each time you finish unlocking an item, so always make sure to check this menu option whenever you can to make sure your XP is always going towards something you don’t already have.

Hate this guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you know there’s no real rush to get Low Profile, and zero rush if you only play BO6 and aren’t interested in a new Warzone perk, just enjoy the time you have grabbing clovers while you dominate the opposition online.

