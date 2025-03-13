All BO6 and Warzone Clover Craze event challenges and rewards

Happy St. Patty’s Day to you, Call of Duty players. The Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone celebrates the day with some fittingly green and free rewards to unlock.

Clover Craze works similarly to the Terminator event earlier in BO6 where enemies you eliminate in BO6 multiplayer or Zombies, or supply caches you open in Warzone, will drop Clovers for you to collect. These clovers can then be exchanged for free St. Patrick’s Day-themed rewards.

Since this is a passive event, the only thing you need to pay attention to and go out of your way to do is pick up the Clovers that are dropped by enemies. But there are three different kinds of clovers that can drop, and they each have a different amount attached to them.

Here’s all of the rewards and requirements to get them in BO6 and Warzone’s Clover Craze event.

All Clover Craze rewards in BO6 and Warzone

Good luck, babe! Image via Activision

Reward Cost to acquire Spray: “Archie’s Fortune” 60 Clovers Emblem: “Pot o’ Gold” 180 Clovers Weapon charm: “Patty’s Pal” 360 Clovers Calling Card: “Lucky Rainbow” 600 Clovers – New Wildcard: “Flyswatter”

– 30 minutes battle pass double XP token 1,100 Clovers – Warzone Perk: “Low Profile”

– Weapon sticker: “Drop of Luck” 1,800 Clovers – Blueprint: “Cloverleaf” for Ames 85 assault rifle

(Free)

– Blueprint: “Cloverleaf BlackCell” for Ames 85 assault rifle

(Exclusive for BlackCell Battle Pass owners) Unlock all other rewards

The final reward is a pair of snazzy, cool-looking blueprints for the Ames 85, one of which can only be unlocked if you have the season two BlackCell battle pass, but both come with the same set of attachments:

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex

Accu-Spot Reflex Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

In BO6 multiplayer or BO6 Zombies, enemies (or Zombies) will occasionally drop different amounts of three types of Clovers, each with their own value, and value will determine what is added to your overall Clover count for the event.

Clover type Value Three-Leaf Clover

1 Clover Four-Leaf Clover

5 Clovers Golden Four-Leaf Clover

10 Clovers

Regardless of which Clover drops for you, make sure to pick them up as soon as you can to bank them for your collection so you can use them to spend on the rewards for the event. Don’t leave any Clovers behind.

How to get Clovers in Clover Craze BO6 event

Loot your enemies. Image via Activision

The best and easiest way to farm Clovers will be in BO6 Zombies mode, since it’s easier to stay alive, there’s plenty of Zombies to kill and pick Cloves up off of, and the Clovers are less likely to de-spawn as they would be in multiplayer.

Warzone is also an option, though, especially if that’s your favorite mode. Just make sure to open all the Supply Caches you find in Warzone because each one will have some Clovers inside. Supply Caches make a ringing noise when you are near them, so listen closely and open them up when you find them for easy Clovers to rack up as you play any of Warzone’s active game modes during the event.

In the end, however, your method of Clover-farming comes down to whichever mode you prefer playing the best and picking up Clovers as you go. The event is scheduled to end on March 27, so play enough CoD for a couple of weeks and all of the rewards will be yours eventually, just in time for season three to kick off the following week on April 3.

