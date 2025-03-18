Skyz officially takes over for Kenny as OpTic Texas hopes to regain at CDL’s Major 2

The rumors were true. Skyz is officially the newest member of OpTic Texas, replacing Kenny ahead of the team’s matches at Call of Duty League Major Two this weekend.

OpTic announced the change in a live YouTube video premiere, trolling with a thumbnail that seemed to show Scump’s silhouette. Instead, it’s Skyz from Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 who is taking over for the former world champ Kenny, who was dropped yesterday after a horrid qualifier.

The team began Major Two’s qualifiers with an 0-18 map record before winning their first match this past weekend, rounding out the stage with a 1-19 map record and 1-6 match record. But it can all be left behind and forgotten with a huge showing at Major Two’s LAN this weekend, which OpTic is hosting in Dallas, Texas.

After the poor showing in the qualifier, OpTic Texas will begin in the lower bracket at this weekend’s Major Two, facing one of the losers of the upper bracket matches on Thursday, March 20. Skyz and co. will be there with some new blood and a whole lot of life in an OpTic fan-filled venue.

Skyz’s CDL career began in 2019 with the Florida Mutineers, and he has only grown from there, helping the New York Subliners win the 2023 CDL Championship. He was with LA Guerrillas M8 for just over three months this season after spending two seasons with NY.

Earlier this season, Skyz was moved to the bench in favor of Priestahh on LAG M8, spelling an end to his stay there. And now, he’s officially headed south to play with the biggest team name in the game for OpTic Texas, teaming with three reigning world champions in Shotzzy, Dashy, and Pred.

Skyz and OpTic will open up their matches at CDL’s Major Two in Dallas, Texas in a first round lower bracket match this Friday, March 21.

