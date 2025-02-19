Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: New Perk, TMNT collab, and not much else

It’s been a rough season for Call of Duty: Warzone, there’s no doubt about that, and no way to sugarcoat it. But Season Two Reloaded is almost here.

Activision announced in January that season two of Black Ops 6 would be an uneventful one for Warzone, as it chose to prioritize focusing on quality of life updates and bug fixes instead of adding content to the game. And it’s been felt.

Warzone players are used to new things to do in each season, and season two hasn’t added much. But in Season Two Reloaded, there are a couple of reasons to drop back in. Read on below for the Season Two Reloaded Warzone patch notes below to see what’s new.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes

Season three is a few short weeks away. Image via Activision

The amount of Warzone content is lacking in season two and Season Two Reloaded, as Activision announced in January.

Weapon nerfs and buffs

Like all major updates in CoD, Season Two Reloaded is expected to try and shake up the meta by buffing and nerfing weapons. The patch includes buffs for the AK-74, AEK-973, Cypher 091, and Krig C, with nerfs to the Model L and XM4, among many others.

Other nerfs include the C9 and PP-919, while the Kompakt 92 got a nice buff.

New Perk

Stay low. Image via Activision

The new Perk for Slot One, available as an event reward, is called Low Profile, offering higher mobility.

“Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies. Move slightly faster when downed.”

Loadout nerf

Players will now no longer be able to access the same loadout drop they’ve already interacted with after they’ve died and respawned, which Raven called a “cheese” mechanic in Warzone.

“One exploit we’ve observed, particularly in Resurgence, involves a small percentage of players repeatedly using a Loadout Drop after death to duplicate their weapons,” Raven said in the patch notes. “Since players already drop their weapons upon death and we’ve improved skull iconography to help them locate their previous death locations, we recognize that newer systems – such as the Weapon Trade Station – can be exploited through this method to generate excessive rewards. To maintain fair play and rebalance the in-game economy, we believe now is the right time to address this exploit.”

New weapons

Get up close and personal. Image via Activision

Several new weapons are being added in the update, with most of them being melee weapons centered around the turtles. All can be unlocked for free, including the D1.3 Sector blade launcher, a Special weapon. Melee weapons include Leonardo’s katanas, Raphael’s sais, Michelangelo’s nunchaku, Donatello’s bo staff, and a skateboard.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration

Totally radical. Image via Activision

The turtles arrive in Season Two Reloaded by way of a limited time event, an Event Pass, and four operator bundles featuring one for each turtle: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Each bundle will be priced at 2,400 CoD Points, and the Event Pass (which includes operator skins for Master Splinter and the Foot Clan) will be priced at 1,100 CoD Points.

New events

Feeling lucky? Image via Activision

Season two closes out with two more limited time events, offering free rewards for players to unlock.

CoD x TMNT: Feb. 27 to March 13 “The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration includes its own in-game mid-season Event Pass, offering rewards like the new ‘Splinter’ Operator, Skateboard Melee Weapon, and the sawblade shooting D1.3 Sector special weapon,” Activision said.

Clover Craze: March 13 to 20 “Eliminate enemies in multiplayer and Zombies and open Caches in Call of Duty: Warzone to acquire different types of clovers,” Activision described. “Find the Rare Gold Clover for the most points! Redeem for rewards, including the lucky ‘Cloverleaf’ AMES AR Blueprint.”



A season lost?

For most gamers, season two of BO6 will feel like a lost cause for Warzone when it’s finished. Activision’s choice to focus on optimizing the game as opposed to adding new content will mean that many players likely will be waiting for season three to return.

“We’re continuing to prioritize gameplay tuning, quality of life improvements, and more throughout the mid-season as players deploy across Urzikstan, Area 99, and Rebirth Island,” Activision said of the BR mode’s lack of content in season two.

For the full list of Warzone patch notes, check out the CoD website for more.

