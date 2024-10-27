The best guns for Black Ops 6 Zombies

Zombies in Black Ops 6 is a non-stop battle for survival, and if you are to overcome the Zombie horde, you need to have the best weapons available. That’s exactly where we come in, as we’ve selected the best weapons available in BO6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

There are 33 weapons available in Black Ops 6, all of which can be used in Zombies, but the mode has additional weapons like the Ray Gun available. Unlike other weapons, though, you can’t start the game with this gun.

You can see our favorite weapons for Black Ops 6 Zombies below. We’ve excluded Wonder Weapons and the Ray Gun from this list, despite their undeniable brilliance, and have instead focused on weapons you can start with in your loadout.

Best guns for BO6 Zombies

XM4

A great start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The XM4 is a great choice for Zombies, particularly as it is the first assault rifle available in Black Ops 6. As soon as you reach level four and unlock custom Loadouts, the XM4 is ready to use—and it’s extremely effective in Zombies.

With a large magazine, high rate of fire and decent damage output, the XM4 can blitz through the early rounds in Zombies with ease and remains extremely powerful at higher levels when you use the Pack-a-Punch machine—just remember to upgrade to the second and third level when you can.

If you find your ability to mow through Zombies with ease is reduced, make sure to revisit the Pack-a-Punch machine for an upgrade. However, I’ve managed to get to the mid-30s using a level two Pack-a-Punch XM4, so it certainly does the job.

As an added bonus, the XM4 is a Wall Buy Weapon in Zombies. In Liberty Falls, it’s found inside the Bank, while in Terminus, the XM4 can be purchased on the Ground Floor next to the Melee Macchiato Perk-a-Cola.

GS45 Akimbo

Get the pair of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The GS45 Akimbo is Black Ops 6’s version of the fan-favorite Mustang and Sally combo from previous years. Now dubbed Sally & Forth when Pack-a-Punched, the pair provide a huge amount of explosive damage—so the PHD Flopper Perk is vital.

There are some downsides to the GS45, however, as this pistol doesn’t unlock until level 28. On top of that, the Akimbo Stock is only available once you reach level 31 with the GS45—so there’s plenty of grinding ahead of you.

It’s certainly worth the effort, though, as the GS45 Akimbo can make quick work of huge trains of Zombies and can easily create crawlers for you to keep alive if you need to spend your hard-earned Aether on upgrades between rounds.

While the GS45 is a weapon you can purchase off the wall in both Liberty Falls and Terminus, it comes without the Akimbo Stock—so I’d save your Aether.

ASG-89

Rock and roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shotguns have long been a weapon of choice for Call of Duty players against the Zombie horde and the ASG-89 is the best choice due to the fact it is fully automatic—so you don’t need to spend time pumping between each shot.

It takes some grinding to unlock the ASG-89, however, as this weapon is only available once you reach level 31. Once you have it in your arsenal, it’s a great weapon of choice for breezing through the early rounds in Zombies.

As you’d expect, the damage does fall off as the rounds progress and get harder, but this is counteracted by using the Pack-a-Punch machine to upgrade it. With Pack-a-Punch equipped, the ASG-89 can easily carry you to later rounds.

Like some of the other weapons on this list, the ASG-89 can be purchased off the wall in Liberty Falls and Terminus. In Liberty Falls, head to the Grease Trap Patio to pick up the weapon, while in Terminus, the ASG-89 is located near the Stamin-Up Perk-a-Cola.

C9

Quickfire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Maneuverability is crucial to success in Zombies, particularly when you get to the later roads, so having a quick reload, high damage output, and being able to zip around the map is a huge strength—and that’s where this weapon shines.

Similarly to the XM4, the C9 is one of the first guns available in Black Ops 6 and can be equipped as soon as you reach level four and unlock custom Loadouts. Once in your possession, it’s easy to tear through hordes of Zombies quickly.

When Pack-a-Punched, the C9 becomes even stronger, as you’d expect, and utilizing the custom Loadout to add things like extended mags and faster ADS time puts the C9 into the upper echelons of the best weapons in Zombies.

The C9 can also be purchased off the wall in Liberty Falls, on the edge of the Ice Cream Shop, and Terminus, south of the Stamin-Up Perk-a-Cola and north of Juggernog.

AK-74

Super stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocked at level 10, the AK-74 is the second assault rifle that becomes available to you in Black Ops 6 and is a top choice for Zombies—though I prefer the XM4 and have only moved on because I’ve unlocked all the Camos on that weapon.

Similarly to the XM4, the AK-74 offers a large magazine, fast rate of fire, and high damage, all of which become even stronger when Pack-a-Punch is used, and additional Perks are purchased—particularly Speed Cola, which drastically reduces the reload time.

If you’re looking for a decent weapon during a game, the AK-74 can be purchased off the wall in Liberty Falls, on Hill Street, and in Terminus, northeast of PHD Flopper.

XMG

Heavy fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If heavy machine guns are more your speed, the XMG is the best of the bunch. Available at level 13, the XMG features extremely high damage output and a huge magazine size, though it does have its downfalls—as you’d expect with a gun of this size.

Due to the large magazine, reload times are much longer than other weapons, making Speed Cola a necessity. It’s also worth purchasing Stamin-Up too, as this will increase your maneuverability. As ever, make sure to Pack-a-Punch when you can for massive increases in damage.

The XMG is purchasable on both Zombies maps and is a great choice for a second weapon later in the game, as long as you have the required Perk-a-Colas or enough to buy them. In Liberty Falls, the XMG is found in the Cemetery by the church, while on Terminus, it’s located on Castle Rock Island.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy