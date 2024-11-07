The best ASG-89 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

A shotgun in an FPS is only as strong as the gamer using it, unless you prefer the rapid-firing semi-auto ones like the ASG-89 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

This semi-auto shottie removes the skill gap entirely by providing you with a whole bunch of ammo, a lot of firepower, and a fast fire rate to clean up the multiple enemies that are unfortunate enough to enter your vicinity in multiplayer.

Here’s our pick for the best ASG-89 build in BO6.

Best ASG-89 class in BO6

Get ready to hammer the trigger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ASG-89 is your typical semi-auto shotgun that you must rapid-fire the trigger to deal maximum damage, as opposed to a pump action shotgun like the Marine SP, which is reliable for one-shot kills. The ASG is used for dealing big damage in very close proximity, like in the Face Off playlist, and we’ve got the best build for sweeping and clearing rooms in any mode.

Best ASG-89 build in BO6

Slot Attachment Muzzle Full Choke

(Hipfire Spread) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Precision Foregrip

(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 15) Rear Grip CQB Grip

(Dive to fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Rapid Fire

(Fire Rate)

This loadout is perfect for entering rooms quickly and clearing them out even faster. The ASG-89 is weaker than a pump-action shotgun, so it usually requires multiple shots and some follow-ups, which is what Rapid Fire is great for.

With the Full Choke Muzzle, you won’t need to aim down sights, as it creates a very small area and tighter pellet spread for where the shots will go. And with the Reinforced Barrel’s buffs to range and velocity, it brings this shotgun up to snuff for CQC.

The real fun is brought by the CQG Grip and Balanced Stock, though. These attachments accentuate omnimovement’s capabilities while using the shotgun, making it so you can hold your own against SMG players who are dancing and diving all around you.

Since you will be on the move a lot, you need these attachments to help you get in and out of danger quickly.

Best ASG-89 class setup in BO6

Make sure you have it all ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Trophy System or Assault Pack

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk two: Assassin

Assassin Perk three: Bankroll

Bankroll Perk Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

The keys for this setup are the Stim Shot and Enforcer Perk Specialty. You can feel free to swap the red perks around, but I like these three the best for enabling Enforcer, which gives a short burst to movement speed and health regeneration after a kill.

The Stim Shot also buffs your health regen and movement, so you get the idea. You want to be killing enemies quick, and if you take damage, use the Stim Shot (it has a cooldown instead of being a one-time use item) to get your health back up before any other enemies push you.

Best ASG-89 Zombies build

The Zombie-Slayer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slot Attachment Muzzle Muzzle Brake Barrel CHF Barrel Underbarrel Ranger Foregrip Magazine Extended Mag II Rear Grip CQB Grip Stock Light Stock Laser Fast Motion Laser Fire Mods Rapid Fire

Zombies more your thing? Then use this setup on the shotgun for dominating the undead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy