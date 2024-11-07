The best ASG-89 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

A shotgun in an FPS is only as strong as the gamer using it, unless you prefer the rapid-firing semi-auto ones like the ASG-89 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
This semi-auto shottie removes the skill gap entirely by providing you with a whole bunch of ammo, a lot of firepower, and a fast fire rate to clean up the multiple enemies that are unfortunate enough to enter your vicinity in multiplayer.
Here’s our pick for the best ASG-89 build in BO6.
Best ASG-89 class in BO6
The ASG-89 is your typical semi-auto shotgun that you must rapid-fire the trigger to deal maximum damage, as opposed to a pump action shotgun like the Marine SP, which is reliable for one-shot kills. The ASG is used for dealing big damage in very close proximity, like in the Face Off playlist, and we’ve got the best build for sweeping and clearing rooms in any mode.
|Slot
|Attachment
|Muzzle
|Full Choke
(Hipfire Spread)
|Barrel
|Reinforced Barrel
(Damage Range, Bullet Velocity)
|Underbarrel
|Precision Foregrip
(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control)
|Magazine
|Extended Mag I
(Magazine Ammo Capacity – 15)
|Rear Grip
|CQB Grip
(Dive to fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed)
|Stock
|Balanced Stock
(Strafing Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed)
|Fire Mods
|Rapid Fire
(Fire Rate)
This loadout is perfect for entering rooms quickly and clearing them out even faster. The ASG-89 is weaker than a pump-action shotgun, so it usually requires multiple shots and some follow-ups, which is what Rapid Fire is great for.
With the Full Choke Muzzle, you won’t need to aim down sights, as it creates a very small area and tighter pellet spread for where the shots will go. And with the Reinforced Barrel’s buffs to range and velocity, it brings this shotgun up to snuff for CQC.
The real fun is brought by the CQG Grip and Balanced Stock, though. These attachments accentuate omnimovement’s capabilities while using the shotgun, making it so you can hold your own against SMG players who are dancing and diving all around you.
Since you will be on the move a lot, you need these attachments to help you get in and out of danger quickly.
Best ASG-89 class setup in BO6
Equipment
- Pistol: Grekhova
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
- Melee: Knife
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex or Frag
- Field Upgrade: Trophy System or Assault Pack
Perks and class setup
- Perk one: Dexterity
- Perk two: Assassin
- Perk three: Bankroll
- Perk Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Gunfighter
The keys for this setup are the Stim Shot and Enforcer Perk Specialty. You can feel free to swap the red perks around, but I like these three the best for enabling Enforcer, which gives a short burst to movement speed and health regeneration after a kill.
The Stim Shot also buffs your health regen and movement, so you get the idea. You want to be killing enemies quick, and if you take damage, use the Stim Shot (it has a cooldown instead of being a one-time use item) to get your health back up before any other enemies push you.
Best ASG-89 Zombies build
|Slot
|Attachment
|Muzzle
|Muzzle Brake
|Barrel
|CHF Barrel
|Underbarrel
|Ranger Foregrip
|Magazine
|Extended Mag II
|Rear Grip
|CQB Grip
|Stock
|Light Stock
|Laser
|Fast Motion Laser
|Fire Mods
|Rapid Fire
Zombies more your thing? Then use this setup on the shotgun for dominating the undead.
Published: Nov 7, 2024 01:06 pm