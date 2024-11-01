The best Marine SP loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Are you the shotgun user in your friend group? Every group has that one player who loves to stuff a shottie down the enemy's face. If it's you, or if you know them, here's the one to use in BO6.

Shotgun players in FPS games are just built different. There’s a special level of patience and commitment to one-pumping people online. And Black Ops 6 players have the Marine SP to rely on.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, shotguns are supplemented by attachments, perks, and equipment in every loadout and class setup to turn them into the most annoying weapons imaginable, especially on smaller maps. And BO6 has a lot of those.

Because of this, shotguns are able to flourish in BO6 multiplayer. And Zombies too, if you’re into that sort of thing. The Marine SP is one of these shotguns, a prototypical shottie that rewards accuracy and diligence, as opposed to complete mayhem like some others.

Read on below for our thoughts on the best Marine SP build and class in BO6 multiplayer.

Best Marine SP class in BO6

Pump and dump those chumps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A classic, pump-action shotgun, the Marine SP is dominant at close range so long as you’re able to be accurate. Hipfiring yields some success, but this build is meant for ADSing at foes for quick kills up close and some surprisingly long-range kills for those at 10 meters away or so.

Best Marine SP build in BO6

Slot Attachments Muzzle Modified Choke

(ADS Pellet Spread) Barrel Reinforced Barrel

(Vertical Recoil Control, Magazine Ammo Capacity, Damage Range) Underbarrel Precision Foregrip

(Aiming Idle Sway, Horizontal Recoil Control) Stock Ergonomic Stock

(Slide to Fire Speed, Dive to Fire Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Rapid Fire

(Rechamber Speed, Fire Rate)

What the Marine SP lacks in DPS thanks to its slow fire rate, we can make up for in things like Damage Range, pellet spread, and mobility. But this setup will also bring a 13 percent increase to fire rate thanks to Rapid Fire.

It also adds a whopping 30 percent increase to slide to fire speed, meaning you will be able to fire faster after sliding while using omnimovement, which truly is the name of the game when it comes to BO6. Being able to move quickly and deceptively is everything.

Like most classes in BO6, this one rewards strong movement skills. Sprint, slide, dive, and jump your way to domination on smaller maps while aiming down the sights for more accuracy, and a good way to pick up easy headshots while finishing camo challenges.

Best Marine SP class setup in BO6

Get greedy and gun them down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex or Frag

Semtex or Frag Field Upgrade: Scrambler

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk two: Dispatcher

Dispatcher Perk three: Quartermaster

Quartermaster Perk four: Tac Mask

Tac Mask Wildcard: Perk Greed

I love using this class with the Strategist Perk Specialty, racking up Scorestreaks to keep the score constantly coming in and helping out my team with recon like UAVs and Counter UAVs.

The combo of Flak Jacket and Tac Mask is especially nice, considering BO6 players love their flash grenades and explosives, and these perks work together to mitigate the throwables that fill up lobbies online these days.

The other key parts of this build are the Stim Shot, which heals you and refreshes your Tac Sprint, and Scrambler, which will obscure the enemy’s tac map. With Scrambler and Counter UAVs in the air, you are a force to be reckoned with as you fly around the map with high mobility and a cannon in your hands, getting quick kills and racking up score (and XP, especially on those double XP weekends). Stim Shot will always be recharging with Quartermaster, too, so you can stay alive quite easily without having to think too much.